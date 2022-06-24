Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. BW Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWE   BMG0702P1086

BW ENERGY LIMITED

(BWE)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-06-24 am EDT
26.62 NOK   +13.96%
05:16pBW ENERGY : Signs agreement to acquire the FPSO Cidade de Vitoria, currently producing on the Golfinho field
PU
05:01pBW ENERGY : Signs agreement to acquire the FPSO Cidade de Vitoria, currently producing on the Golfinho field  
GL
05:00pBW ENERGY : Signs agreement to acquire the FPSO Cidade de Vitoria, currently producing on the Golfinho field  
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BW Energy : Signs agreement to acquire the FPSO Cidade de Vitoria, currently producing on the Golfinho field

06/24/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Signs agreement to acquire the FPSO Cidade de Vitoria, currently producing on the Golfinho field
24 June 2022

Signs agreement to acquire the FPSO Cidade de Vitoria, currently producing on the Golfinho field

BW Energy has signed an agreement to acquire the FPSO Cidade de Vitoria from Saipem for a cash consideration of USD 73 million.

The transaction is subject to fulfilment or waiver of conditions precedents with an expected closing and takeover of the FPSO in the first quarter of 2023.

The transaction will accelerate BW Energy's build-up of a local operating organisation in Brazil and increase stakeholder engagement ahead of the Maromba development.

"Establishing a solid working relationship with Brazilian authorities and other stakeholders is key to a successful Maromba development. Having two operating assets in Brazil will create several synergies and make us an attractive local employer," said Carl K. Arnet, the CEO of BW Energy.

The FPSO Cidade de Vitoria is a flexible unit with 1.6 million barrels of storage capacity. The unit can produce more than 100k barrels per day of oil and has additional capacity for gas production and compression. It positions BW Energy to efficiently increase production from the Golfinho cluster with ample oil and gas handling capacity to accommodate the upside from planned future developments. The FPSO acquisition will enable BW Energy to reduce the whole field OPEX.

BW Energy will pay Saipem USD 73 million in fixed consideration for the FPSO of which USD 25 million is due at closing, USD 13 million due at FPSO takeover and USD 35 million paid in 18 monthly instalments following the takeover.

For further information, please contact:

Knut R. Sæthre
CFO BW Energy
+47 91 11 78 76
ir@bwenergy.no

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing FPSOs to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company. Total net 2P+2C reserves were 240 million barrels at the start of 2022.

This information is considered inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Regine Andersen, IT & Communication Support, 24 June 2022


Disclaimer

BW Energy Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 21:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BW ENERGY LIMITED
05:16pBW ENERGY : Signs agreement to acquire the FPSO Cidade de Vitoria, currently producing on ..
PU
05:01pBW ENERGY : Signs agreement to acquire the FPSO Cidade de Vitoria, currently producing on ..
GL
05:00pBW ENERGY : Signs agreement to acquire the FPSO Cidade de Vitoria, currently producing on ..
AQ
12:33aNorway's BW Energy Wins Petrobras Nod to Buy Golfinho, Camarupim Clusters Offshore Braz..
MT
06/23Brazil's Petrobras to sell deepwater assets to BW Energy for up to $75 mln
RE
06/23BW ENERGY : Offer for Golfinho and Camarupim Clusters offshore Brazil approved by Petrobra..
PU
06/23BW ENERGY : Offer for Golfinho and Camarupim Clusters offshore Brazil approved by Petrobra..
GL
06/23BW ENERGY : Offer for Golfinho and Camarupim Clusters offshore Brazil approved by Petrobra..
AQ
06/23Brazil's Petrobras to sell deepwater assets to BW Energy for up to $75 mln
RE
06/14BW ENERGY : Mandatory notifications of trade by primary insiders and close associates
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 256 M - -
Net income 2021 40,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 95,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 696 M 696 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart BW ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BW Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BW ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,70 $
Average target price 4,42 $
Spread / Average Target 63,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Krogh Arnet Chief Executive Officer
Knut Ruhaven Sæthre Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Sohmen-Pao Chairman
Lin Garner Espey Chief Operating Officer
William Russell Scheirman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BW ENERGY LIMITED16.22%635
CONOCOPHILLIPS21.77%118 098
EOG RESOURCES, INC.20.65%64 879
CNOOC LIMITED24.53%60 691
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED20.86%59 972
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY22.98%55 363