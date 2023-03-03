Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. BW Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWE   BMG0702P1086

BW ENERGY LIMITED

(BWE)
2023-03-03
26.94 NOK   -2.74%
Brazil's Petrobras faces legal risks after halting asset sales -lawyers
RE
Bw Energy : Golfinho transactions impacted by temporary suspension of Petrobras divestment program  
GL
Bw Energy : Golfinho transactions impacted by temporary suspension of Petrobras divestment program  
AQ
Brazil's Petrobras faces legal risks after halting asset sales -lawyers

03/03/2023 | 03:13pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Petrobras could face lawsuits for breach of contract after the company halted planned asset sales at the request of Brazilian leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government, specialist lawyers said on Friday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-controlled company is formally known, was asked this week to halt for 90 days divestitures worth more than $2 billion, with the government saying it was reevaluating the country's national energy policy.

Lula appointee Petrobras Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates told reporters on Thursday "everything is halted for analysis." Petrobras has yet to formally confirm its decision to the government.

"There is no possibility of suspending signed contracts. There is no stipulation for that," Alexandre Calmon, lead partner of law firm Campos Mello Advogados' energy area, told Reuters.

"That would be a breach of contract," he said, adding if "Petrobras fails to do something that it is obligated to do, it can be held responsible."

The lawyer also explained that sale processes already signed but not concluded are not under the control of the oil company. There are clauses in the contract that must be fulfilled by all parties involved, Calmon said.

Petrobras did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Giovani Loss, a partner specializing in oil and gas at law firm Mattos Filho, also flagged the "potential for lawsuits against Petrobras for intentionally canceling signed transactions."

"Suspending the sales for political reasons leads to a discussion about breach of contract," he added, but noted that he could not "remember a similar situation in Brazil."

Deals yet to be completed include the sale of 22 assets to 3R Petroleum for $1.38 billion and the sale of the Norte Capixaba cluster to Seacrest for up to $544 million.

Brazil's mining and energy ministry and Seacrest - as well as BW Energy and Grepar, which also have contracts to buy assets from Petrobras - did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 3R Petroleum declined to comment.

The sale halt marks a major shift from the stance taken by former President Jair Bolsonaro's administration, which oversaw a number of Petrobras assets sales, including oilfields and refineries.

"To be honest, what happened didn't surprise me because the Workers Party in its government program said that it was going to do exactly that, that it was going to cancel (the sales)," said Paulo Valois, partner at Schmidt Valois Advogados.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Marta Nogueira


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A. 4.89% 32.85 Delayed Quote.-16.85%
BRENT OIL 1.84% 85.82 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
BW ENERGY LIMITED -2.74% 26.94 Real-time Quote.10.18%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.40% 5.5297 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
PETROBRAS 3.73% 25.55 Delayed Quote.1.51%
WTI 2.31% 79.791 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 275 M - -
Net income 2022 79,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 46,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,57x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 665 M 666 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 294
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart BW ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BW Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BW ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,65 $
Average target price 4,31 $
Spread / Average Target 62,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Krogh Arnet Chief Executive Officer
Knut Ruhaven Sæthre Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Sohmen-Pao Chairman
Lin Garner Espey Chief Operating Officer
William Russell Scheirman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BW ENERGY LIMITED10.18%684
CHEVRON CORPORATION-9.43%309 949
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.19%132 030
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-6.73%70 997
CNOOC LIMITED13.63%68 718
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED6.61%64 831