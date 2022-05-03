Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  BW Energy Limited
  News
  Summary
    BWE   BMG0702P1086

BW ENERGY LIMITED

(BWE)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/03 05:22:26 am EDT
27.30 NOK   +3.02%
BW ENERGY : Company presentation
PU
Bw Energy: 2022 Annual General Meeting – Notice

05/03/2022 | 05:01am EDT
2022 Annual General Meeting – Notice

Notice is hereby given that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of BW Energy Limited will be held at Washington Mall Phase 2, 4th Floor, Suite 400, 22 Church Street, HM 1189, Hamilton, HM EX, Bermuda, on 26 May 2022 at 09:00 a.m. (Bermuda time).

Please see the attached documents in relation to the Annual General Meeting:

  1. Chairman’s Letter
  2. Notice of the 2022 AGM
  3. Form of Proxy
  4. Recommendation from the Nomination Committee

For further information, please contact:
Knut R. Sæthre, CFO, +47 91 11 78 76
ir@bwenergy.no

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company.

Total net 2P+2C reserves were 240 million barrels at the start of 2022.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


