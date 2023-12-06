BW Epic Kosan : Completion of privatisation and delisting
December 05, 2023 at 11:10 pm EST
Share
06 December 2023
BW Epic Kosan - Completion of privatisation and delisting
Singapore, 6 December 2023 - BW Epic Kosan Ltd. (the "Company") announces that, following a privatisation offer, Web Holding Limited has acquired 100% of the shares in the Company and the privatisation process has been completed. Oslo Børs has confirmed delisting of the shares of the Company from trading on Oslo Børs and the last day of trading will be 6 December 2023. The major shareholders in the privatised company will continue to be BW Group, J. Lauritzen and a group of previously existing Geneva based shareholders including the Lykiardopulo family.
About BW Epic Kosan
BW Epic Kosan Ltd. owns and operates the world's largest fleet of gas carriers providing seaborne services for the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemicals and other speciality gases. The Company controls a fleet of 60 vessels which serve the international supply chains of leading oil majors and commodity traders throughout Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The Company has significant commercial and technical capability across pressurised, semi-refrigerated, refrigerated gas and petrochemical transportation, and aims to deliver customers the best solution for their transportation needs, along with leading service and operational standards. The Company is headquartered in Singapore, with Copenhagen as a regional office alongside teams in Manila and Tokyo.
For more information please contact:
BW Epic Kosan Ltd.
Charles Maltby Uta Urbaniak-Sage
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
BW Epic Kosan Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2023 04:08:38 UTC.
BW Epic Kosan Ltd. is a Singapore-based company, which owns and operates a fleet of gas carriers providing seaborne services for the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemicals. The Company controls a fleet of approximately 63 vessels which serve the international supply chains of oil majors and commodity traders throughout Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The Company has commercial and technical capability across pressurized, semi-refrigerated, refrigerated gas and petrochemical transportation, and aims to deliver solutions for customers' transportation needs, along with service and operational standards. Its vessels include Henrietta Kosan, Isabella Kosan, Alexandra Kosan, Leonora Kosan, Helena Kosan, Victoria Kosan, Epic Caledonia, Epic Curacao, Epic Madeira, Tessa Kosan, Emily Kosan, Leonora Kosan, Bow Guardian, BWEK Bornholm, BWEK Beauty, Epic Borinquen, Epic Boracay, Epic Bolivar, Epic Burano, Epic Beata, and Epic Breeze, among others.