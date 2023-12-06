06 December 2023

BW Epic Kosan - Completion of privatisation and delisting

Singapore, 6 December 2023 - BW Epic Kosan Ltd. (the "Company") announces that, following a privatisation offer, Web Holding Limited has acquired 100% of the shares in the Company and the privatisation process has been completed. Oslo Børs has confirmed delisting of the shares of the Company from trading on Oslo Børs and the last day of trading will be 6 December 2023. The major shareholders in the privatised company will continue to be BW Group, J. Lauritzen and a group of previously existing Geneva based shareholders including the Lykiardopulo family.

About BW Epic Kosan

BW Epic Kosan Ltd. owns and operates the world's largest fleet of gas carriers providing seaborne services for the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemicals and other speciality gases. The Company controls a fleet of 60 vessels which serve the international supply chains of leading oil majors and commodity traders throughout Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The Company has significant commercial and technical capability across pressurised, semi-refrigerated, refrigerated gas and petrochemical transportation, and aims to deliver customers the best solution for their transportation needs, along with leading service and operational standards. The Company is headquartered in Singapore, with Copenhagen as a regional office alongside teams in Manila and Tokyo.

