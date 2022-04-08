BW Epic Kosan : FY2021

365

days delivering under pressure

Annual Report 2021

Contents Year at a glance 4 Senior management 19 Directors' statement 24 Fleet directory 65 Financial highlights 5 Board of Directors 20 Independent auditors' report 25 Chairman and CEO's statement 6 Corporate governance 21 Consolidated statement Strategy at a glance 8 Risk management 22 of comprehensive income 26 Market review 10 Consolidated balance sheet 26 Business model 12 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 28 Key performance indicators 13 Consolidated statement Financial review 14 of cash ﬂows 29 Environment, social, governance 15 Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements 31

Strategy

Governance

Financial statements

Our ﬂeet

Strategy

Strategy

Governance

Financial statements

Our ﬂeet

Strategy

Governance

Financial statements

Our ﬂeet

Year at a glance

365 days of delivering under pressure.

Partner with BW LPG to provide ﬁrst ever at sea refuelling of LPG-powered very large gas carriers.

Completion of merger and reﬁnancing (US$155m) of LK ﬂeet.

MAR 2021

Financial highlights

Increased ﬂeet capacity combined with eﬀective cost management led to increased revenues and EBITDA. BW Epic Kosan was able to return US$15 million to its shareholders during the year while maintaining a solid capital structure.

Governance

Financial statements

Net proﬁt

(before/after non-recurring items)

EPS

(before/after non-recurring items)

Our ﬂeet