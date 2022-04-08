BW Epic Kosan : FY2021

365
days delivering under pressure
Annual Report 2021
Contents
Year at a glance 4
Senior management 19
Directors' statement 24
Fleet directory
65
Financial highlights 5
Board of Directors 20
Independent auditors' report 25
Chairman and CEO's statement 6
Corporate governance 21
Consolidated statement
Strategy at a glance 8
Risk management 22
of comprehensive income 26
Market review 10
Consolidated balance sheet 26
Business model 12
Consolidated statement
of changes in equity 28
Key performance indicators 13
Consolidated statement
Financial review 14
of cash ﬂows 29
Environment, social, governance 15
Notes to the consolidated
ﬁnancial statements 31
Strategy
Strategy
Year at a glance 4
Financial highlights 5
Chairman and
CEO's statement 6
Strategy at
a glance 8
Market review 10
Business model 12
Key performance
indicators 13
Financial review 14
Environment, social,
governance 15
Strategy
Year at a glance 4
Financial highlights 5
Chairman and
CEO's statement 6
Strategy at
a glance 8
Market review 10
Business model 12
Key performance
indicators 13
Financial review 14
Environment, social,
governance 15
Year at a glance
365 days of delivering under pressure.
Partner with BW LPG to provide ﬁrst ever at sea refuelling of LPG-powered very large gas carriers.
Completion of merger and reﬁnancing (US$155m) of LK ﬂeet.
MAR 2021
Financial highlights
Increased ﬂeet capacity combined with eﬀective cost management led to increased revenues and EBITDA. BW Epic Kosan was able to return US$15 million to its shareholders during the year while maintaining a solid capital structure.
Financial highlights 5
Strategy
Year at a glance 4
Chairman and
CEO's statement 6
Strategy at
a glance 8
Market review 10
Business model 12
Key performance
indicators 13
Financial review 14
Environment, social,
governance 15
(before/after non-recurring items)
(before/after non-recurring items)
|
US$ 19.2m/0.4m
|
US$ 5.0m/-13.7m
|
US$ 0.13/0.00
|
US$ 0.03/-0.09
|
2021
|
Q4 2021
|
2021
|
Q4 2021
|
+76.1%
|
+61.3%
|
+30%
|
+0%
|
US$10.9m/5.9m
|
US$3.1m/1.7m
|
US$0.10/0.06
|
US$0.03/0.02
|
2020
|
Q4 2020
|
2020
|
Q4 2020
