Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. BW Epic Kosan Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPIC   SGXZ80461361

BW EPIC KOSAN LTD.

(EPIC)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/08 06:13:55 am EDT
22.20 NOK    0.00%
03/01Management share option plan - cancellation of share options and grant of new options to primary insiders
AQ
02/22TRANSCRIPT : BW Epic Kosan Ltd., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2022
CI
02/22BW Epic Kosan Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BW Epic Kosan : FY2021

04/08/2022 | 09:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

365

days delivering under pressure

Annual Report 2021

Contents

Year at a glance 4

Senior management 19

Directors' statement 24

Fleet directory

65

Financial highlights 5

Board of Directors 20

Independent auditors' report 25

Chairman and CEO's statement 6

Corporate governance 21

Consolidated statement

Strategy at a glance 8

Risk management 22

of comprehensive income 26

Market review 10

Consolidated balance sheet 26

Business model 12

Consolidated statement

of changes in equity 28

Key performance indicators 13

Consolidated statement

Financial review 14

of cash ﬂows 29

Environment, social, governance 15

Notes to the consolidated

ﬁnancial statements 31

Strategy

Governance

Financial statements

Our ﬂeet

3

CONTENTS

SEARCH

PAGE

Strategy

Strategy

Year at a glance 4

Financial highlights 5

Chairman and

CEO's statement 6

Strategy at

a glance 8

Market review 10

Business model 12

Key performance

indicators 13

Financial review 14

Environment, social,

governance 15

Governance

Financial statements

Our ﬂeet

4

CONTENTS

SEARCH

PAGE

Strategy

Year at a glance 4

Financial highlights 5

Chairman and

CEO's statement 6

Strategy at

a glance 8

Market review 10

Business model 12

Key performance

indicators 13

Financial review 14

Environment, social,

governance 15

GovernanceFinancial statementsOur ﬂeet

Year at a glance

365 days of delivering under pressure.

Partner with BW LPG to provide ﬁrst ever at sea refuelling of LPG-powered very large gas carriers.

Completion of merger and reﬁnancing (US$155m) of LK ﬂeet.

MAR 2021

5

CONTENTS

SEARCH

PAGE

Financial highlights

Increased ﬂeet capacity combined with eﬀective cost management led to increased revenues and EBITDA. BW Epic Kosan was able to return US$15 million to its shareholders during the year while maintaining a solid capital structure.

Financial highlights 5

Strategy

Year at a glance 4

Chairman and

CEO's statement 6

Strategy at

a glance 8

Market review 10

Business model 12

Key performance

indicators 13

Financial review 14

Environment, social,

governance 15

GovernanceFinancial statements

Net proﬁt

(before/after non-recurring items)

EPS

(before/after non-recurring items)

Our ﬂeet

US$ 19.2m/0.4m

US$ 5.0m/-13.7m

US$ 0.13/0.00

US$ 0.03/-0.09

2021

Q4 2021

2021

Q4 2021

+76.1%

+61.3%

+30%

+0%

US$10.9m/5.9m

US$3.1m/1.7m

US$0.10/0.06

US$0.03/0.02

2020

Q4 2020

2020

Q4 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BW Epic Kosan Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2022 01:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BW EPIC KOSAN LTD.
03/01Management share option plan - cancellation of share options and grant of new options t..
AQ
02/22TRANSCRIPT : BW Epic Kosan Ltd., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2022
CI
02/22BW Epic Kosan Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended ..
CI
02/22Preliminary financial information for fourth quarter and full year 2021
AQ
02/09BW EPIC KOSAN : Preliminary fy2021 results presentation to be held on 22 february 2022
PU
02/09Bw epic kosan ltd. - preliminary fy2021 results presentation to be held on 22 february ..
AQ
02/01BW EPIC KOSAN : Appointment of a new independent director
PU
01/31BW EPIC KOSAN : Appointment of a new independant director
PU
01/31Bwek - appointment of a new independent director
AQ
01/31BW Epic Kosan Ltd. Appoints Rita Granlund as Independent Non-Executive Director, Effect..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 327 M - -
Net income 2021 17,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 410 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 1,96%
Capitalization 406 M 406 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart BW EPIC KOSAN LTD.
Duration : Period :
BW Epic Kosan Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BW EPIC KOSAN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,55 $
Average target price 2,82 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Goodson Maltby Executive Chairman
Uta Urbaniak-Sage Group Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Sohmen-Pao Chairman
Niraj Singh Technical Director
Maria Yong Director-Administration & Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BW EPIC KOSAN LTD.11.00%401
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-4.91%23 558
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.1.56%7 158
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA20.75%2 927
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.24.83%2 781
COSTAMARE INC.19.84%1 894