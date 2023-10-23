23 October 2023
Update on key financials
BW Epic Kosan Ltd. (ticker "BWEK", "BW Epic Kosan" or the "Company") today takes the opportunity to update investors on key financials for Q3 and Year to Date (YTD) 2023. The Company does not intend to release its unaudited financial statements for Q3 2023 on 27 November 2023, in line with the ongoing obligations under the Euronext Growth Markets Rule Book.
