BW Epic Kosan Ltd. is a Singapore-based company, which owns and operates a fleet of gas carriers providing seaborne services for the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemicals. The Company controls a fleet of approximately 63 vessels which serve the international supply chains of oil majors and commodity traders throughout Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The Company has commercial and technical capability across pressurized, semi-refrigerated, refrigerated gas and petrochemical transportation, and aims to deliver solutions for customers' transportation needs, along with service and operational standards. Its vessels include Henrietta Kosan, Isabella Kosan, Alexandra Kosan, Leonora Kosan, Helena Kosan, Victoria Kosan, Epic Caledonia, Epic Curacao, Epic Madeira, Tessa Kosan, Emily Kosan, Leonora Kosan, Bow Guardian, BWEK Bornholm, BWEK Beauty, Epic Borinquen, Epic Boracay, Epic Bolivar, Epic Burano, Epic Beata, and Epic Breeze, among others.