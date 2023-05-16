Annual General Meeting 2023 : MINUTES

The Annual General Meeting 2023 of BW Ideol AS was held on 16 May 2023. All proposed resolutions were resolved. Please see the attached document for the minutes of the meeting.

About BW Ideol: BW Ideol is a leading fully integrated platform in floating offshore wind with more than 10 years of experience from design, execution and development of floating wind projects based on Ideol S.A.'s patented floating offshore wind technology and engineering capabilities. The company has a dual-leg growth strategy as a floater EPCI and maintenance services provider and as a wind farm project developer and co-owner. BW Ideol has two full-scale offshore floating wind turbines in operation in France and Japan, a significant project pipeline including 1GW under development in Scotland and is supported by BW Offshore's extensive experience from developing and operating offshore energy production systems.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

