Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. BW Ideol AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWIDL   NO0010947385

BW IDEOL AS

(BWIDL)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:18:52 2023-05-16 am EDT
10.20 NOK   -5.56%
01:07pAnnual General Meeting 2023 : Minutes
GL
09:02aBw Ideol : First Quarter 2023 Results
GL
09:00aBw Ideol : First Quarter 2023 Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Annual General Meeting 2023 : MINUTES

05/16/2023 | 01:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Annual General Meeting 2023 of BW Ideol AS was held on 16 May 2023. All proposed resolutions were resolved. Please see the attached document for the minutes of the meeting.

 

For further information, please contact:

Nicolas de Kerangal

Chief Financial & Partnerships Officer

+33 (0) 7 76 87 70 08

ir@bw-ideol.com

 

About BW Ideol: BW Ideol is a leading fully integrated platform in floating offshore wind with more than 10 years of experience from design, execution and development of floating wind projects based on Ideol S.A.'s patented floating offshore wind technology and engineering capabilities. The company has a dual-leg growth strategy as a floater EPCI and maintenance services provider and as a wind farm project developer and co-owner. BW Ideol has two full-scale offshore floating wind turbines in operation in France and Japan, a significant project pipeline including 1GW under development in Scotland and is supported by BW Offshore's extensive experience from developing and operating offshore energy production systems.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


All news about BW IDEOL AS
01:07pAnnual General Meeting 2023 : Minutes
GL
09:02aBw Ideol : First Quarter 2023 Results
GL
09:00aBw Ideol : First Quarter 2023 Results
AQ
05/15Bw Ideol : To publish Q1 2023 update on 16 May, hold presentation on 22 May
AQ
05/15Bw Ideol : To publish Q1 2023 update on 16 May, hold presentation on 22 May
GL
05/15With A French Government Grant Of 5. : each innovation will be driven by an eco-design app..
PU
05/15Bw Ideol : Invitation to first quarter 2023 presentation on 17 May
GL
04/24Notice of Annual General Meeting - 16 May 2023
GL
03/28Bw Ideol : ADEME Investissement transaction
PU
03/24BW Ideol investor call in connection with the ADEME Investissement negotiations
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5,14 M 5,58 M 5,58 M
Net income 2022 -14,9 M -16,2 M -16,2 M
Net cash 2022 4,48 M 4,87 M 4,87 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29,5 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,86x
EV / Sales 2023 5,98x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 26,3%
Chart BW IDEOL AS
Duration : Period :
BW Ideol AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BW IDEOL AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,94 €
Average target price 5,26 €
Spread / Average Target 462%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul de la Guérivière Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas de Kerangal Chief Finance & Partnerships Officer
Marco Beenen Chairman
Thomas Choisnet Chief Technology Officer
Ghislain Dufay Chief Products & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BW IDEOL AS59.76%32
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED12.85%25 333
VAR ENERGI-19.27%6 376
ENERGEAN PLC-5.42%2 775
OKEA ASA-4.97%316
AFRICA ENERGY CORP.-25.00%141
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer