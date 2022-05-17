Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. BW Ideol AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWIDL   NO0010947385

BW IDEOL AS

(BWIDL)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/16 09:56:29 am EDT
17.90 NOK   -1.65%
05/12BW Ideol AS Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/12TRANSCRIPT : BW Ideol AS, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12BW Ideol and Tohoku Electric Power start first stage of commercial-scale floating wind project in Iwate prefecture, Japan
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annual General meeting 2022 - Minutes [CORRECTION]

05/17/2022 | 02:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Annual General Meeting 2022 of BW Ideol AS was held on May 13. Please see the attached document for the minutes of the meeting.

For further information, please contact:Nicolas de Kerangal, Chief Financial & Partnerships Officer at BW Ideol, +33 (0) 7 76 87 70 08, ir@bw-ideol.com   

About BW Ideol:BW Ideol is a leading fully integrated platform in floating offshore wind with more than 10 years of experience from design, execution and development of floating wind projects based on Ideol S.A.'s patented floating offshore wind technology and engineering capabilities. The company has a dual-leg growth strategy as a floater EPCI and maintenance services provider and as a wind farm project developer and co-owner. BW Ideol has two full-scale offshore floating wind turbines in operation in France and Japan, a significant project pipeline including 1GW under development in Scotland and is supported by BW Offshore’s extensive experience from developing and operating offshore energy production systems.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


All news about BW IDEOL AS
05/12BW Ideol AS Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/12TRANSCRIPT : BW Ideol AS, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12BW Ideol and Tohoku Electric Power start first stage of commercial-scale floating wind ..
GL
05/12BW IDEOL : First quarter 2022 operational update
GL
05/12BW Ideol and Tohoku Electric Power start first stage of commercial-scale floating wind ..
GL
05/12BW IDEOL : First quarter 2022 operational update
AQ
05/09BW IDEOL : EolMed partnership makes FID for 30MW French floating wind farm [DETAILED VERSI..
GL
05/05BW IDEOL : Invitation to Q1 presentation on 12 May
GL
05/05BW IDEOL : EolMed partnership makes FID for 30MW French floating wind farm
GL
04/21Notice of Annual General Meeting - 13 May 2022
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4,68 M 4,87 M 4,87 M
Net income 2022 -14,9 M -15,5 M -15,5 M
Net Debt 2022 20,3 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,68x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 55,1 M 57,4 M 57,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,1x
EV / Sales 2023 16,3x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 26,3%
Chart BW IDEOL AS
Duration : Period :
BW Ideol AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BW IDEOL AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,75 €
Average target price 6,33 €
Spread / Average Target 261%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul de la Guérivière Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas de Kerangal Chief Finance & Partnerships Officer
Marco Beenen Chairman
Thomas Choisnet Chief Technology Officer
Ghislain Dufay Chief Products & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BW IDEOL AS-30.58%57
CONOCOPHILLIPS42.57%130 598
EOG RESOURCES, INC.39.91%72 792
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED47.09%70 179
CNOOC LIMITED32.75%64 160
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY43.99%63 367