    BWIDL   NO0010947385

BW IDEOL AS

(BWIDL)
BW Ideol: Invitation to Q4 presentation on 24 Feb, Q4 update and annual report to be published on 22 Feb

02/17/2022 | 09:38am EST
BW Ideol AS will publish its fourth quarter operational update and the annual report for 2021 on Tuesday 22 February after market close. The annual report will be available on the Company's website at the same time.

The Company will on 24 February hold a webcast and conference call followed by a Q&A at 09:00 CET. The webcast will be held in English by CEO Paul Dupin de la Guérivière and CFO Nicolas de Kerangal.

The webcast will be available by following this link:
https://streams.eventcdn.net/bwideol/2021-q4

You can also dial the following numbers:

Norway: +47 23963688
Singapore: +65 64085767
United Kingdom: +44 3333009265
United States: +1 6319131422 PIN: 59137658#

Please note that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you will experience a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call. The web page works best in an updated browser - Chrome is recommended.

For further information, please contact:
Nicolas de Kerangal, Chief Financial & Partnerships Officer at BW Ideol, +33 (0) 7 76 87 70 08
ir@bw-ideol.com   

About BW Ideol:
BW Ideol is a leading fully integrated platform in floating offshore wind with more than 10 years of experience from design, execution and development of floating wind projects based on Ideol S.A.'s patented floating offshore wind technology and engineering capabilities. The company has a dual-leg growth strategy as a floater EPCI and maintenance services provider and as a wind farm project developer and co-owner. BW Ideol has two full-scale offshore floating wind turbines in operation in France and Japan, a significant project pipeline, and is supported by BW Offshore’s extensive experience from developing and operating offshore energy production systems.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



© GlobeNewswire 2022
