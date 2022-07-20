BW Ideol: Invitation to first half 2022 presentation on 29 July

BW Ideol AS will publish its report for the second quarter and first half of 2022 on Thursday 28 July at 16:30 CEST. The report and presentation material will be available on the Company's website at the same time.

The Company will hold a live webcast presentation on Friday 29 July at 09:00 CEST. The webcast will be held in English by CEO Paul Dupin de la Guérivière and CFO Nicolas de Kerangal.

The webcast will be available by following this link:

https://streams.eventcdn.net/bwideol/2022q2/

You can also dial the following numbers:

Norway: +47 57 98 94 30

Singapore: +65 3159 1234

United Kingdom: +44 20 3481 4247

United States: +1 (646) 307-1963





Please note that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you will experience a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call. The web page works best in an updated browser - Chrome is recommended.

For further information, please contact:

Nicolas de Kerangal, Chief Financial & Partnerships Officer at BW Ideol, +33 (0)7 76 87 70 08

ir@bw-ideol.com

About BW Ideol:

BW Ideol is a leading fully integrated platform in floating offshore wind with more than 10 years of experience from design, execution and development of floating wind projects based on Ideol S.A.'s patented floating offshore wind technology and engineering capabilities. The company has a dual-leg growth strategy as a floater EPCI and maintenance services provider and as a wind farm project developer and co-owner. BW Ideol has two full-scale offshore floating wind turbines in operation in France and Japan, a significant project pipeline, and is supported by BW Offshore’s extensive experience from developing and operating offshore energy production systems.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.