    BWIDL   NO0010947385

BW IDEOL AS

(BWIDL)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  08:57 2022-07-20 am EDT
15.70 NOK   -3.38%
BW Ideol: Invitation to first half 2022 presentation on 29 July

07/20/2022 | 10:17am EDT
BW Ideol AS will publish its report for the second quarter and first half of 2022 on Thursday 28 July at 16:30 CEST. The report and presentation material will be available on the Company's website at the same time.

The Company will hold a live webcast presentation on Friday 29 July at 09:00 CEST. The webcast will be held in English by CEO Paul Dupin de la Guérivière and CFO Nicolas de Kerangal.

The webcast will be available by following this link:
https://streams.eventcdn.net/bwideol/2022q2/

You can also dial the following numbers:

Norway: +47 57 98 94 30
Singapore: +65 3159 1234
United Kingdom: +44 20 3481 4247
United States: +1 (646) 307-1963
 

Please note that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you will experience a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call. The web page works best in an updated browser - Chrome is recommended.

For further information, please contact:
Nicolas de Kerangal, Chief Financial & Partnerships Officer at BW Ideol, +33 (0)7 76 87 70 08
ir@bw-ideol.com   

About BW Ideol:
BW Ideol is a leading fully integrated platform in floating offshore wind with more than 10 years of experience from design, execution and development of floating wind projects based on Ideol S.A.'s patented floating offshore wind technology and engineering capabilities. The company has a dual-leg growth strategy as a floater EPCI and maintenance services provider and as a wind farm project developer and co-owner. BW Ideol has two full-scale offshore floating wind turbines in operation in France and Japan, a significant project pipeline, and is supported by BW Offshore’s extensive experience from developing and operating offshore energy production systems.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Financials
Sales 2022 4,21 M 4,31 M 4,31 M
Net income 2022 -15,4 M -15,8 M -15,8 M
Net Debt 2022 5,96 M 6,11 M 6,11 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 50,4 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
EV / Sales 2023 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart BW IDEOL AS
Duration : Period :
BW Ideol AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BW IDEOL AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,60 €
Average target price 5,91 €
Spread / Average Target 270%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul de la Guérivière Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas de Kerangal Chief Finance & Partnerships Officer
Marco Beenen Chairman
Thomas Choisnet Chief Technology Officer
Ghislain Dufay Chief Products & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BW IDEOL AS-36.98%52
CONOCOPHILLIPS22.58%112 286
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD47.88%62 952
EOG RESOURCES, INC.16.65%60 692
CNOOC LIMITED24.03%60 442
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION107.14%58 874