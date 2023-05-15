Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. BW Ideol AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWIDL   NO0010947385

BW IDEOL AS

(BWIDL)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:16:25 2023-05-15 am EDT
11.05 NOK   +3.27%
03:12aBw Ideol : Invitation to first quarter 2023 presentation on 17 May
GL
04/24Notice of Annual General Meeting - 16 May 2023
GL
03/28Bw Ideol : ADEME Investissement transaction
PU
BW Ideol: Invitation to first quarter 2023 presentation on 17 May

05/15/2023 | 03:12am EDT
BW Ideol AS will publish its operational update for the first quarter on Wednesday 17 May at 07:00 CET. The operational update and presentation material will be available on the Company's website at the same time.

The Company will hold a live webcast presentation the same day at 09:00 CET. The webcast will be held in English by CEO Paul Dupin de la Guérivière and CFO Nicolas de Kerangal.

The webcast will be available by following this link: https://app.webinar.net/6lNa8BxGdXn

Please note that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you will experience a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call. The web page works best in an updated browser - Chrome is recommended.

For further information, please contact:
Nicolas de Kerangal, Chief Financial & Partnerships Officer at BW Ideol, +33 (0) 7 76 87 70 08
ir@bw-ideol.com   

About BW Ideol:
BW Ideol is a leading fully integrated platform in floating offshore wind with more than 12 years of experience from design, execution and development of floating wind projects based on Ideol S.A.'s patented floating offshore wind technology and engineering capabilities. The company has a dual-leg growth strategy as a floater EPCI and maintenance services provider and as a wind farm project developer and co-owner. BW Ideol has two full-scale offshore floating wind turbines in operation in France and Japan, a significant project pipeline, and is supported by BW Offshore’s extensive experience from developing and operating offshore energy production systems.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Financials
Sales 2022 5,14 M 5,58 M 5,58 M
Net income 2022 -14,9 M -16,1 M -16,1 M
Net cash 2022 4,48 M 4,86 M 4,86 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29,0 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,78x
EV / Sales 2023 5,92x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 26,3%
Chart BW IDEOL AS
Duration : Period :
BW Ideol AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BW IDEOL AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,92 €
Average target price 5,26 €
Spread / Average Target 470%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul de la Guérivière Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas de Kerangal Chief Finance & Partnerships Officer
Marco Beenen Chairman
Thomas Choisnet Chief Technology Officer
Ghislain Dufay Chief Products & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BW IDEOL AS58.28%32
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED12.78%25 325
VAR ENERGI-18.85%6 367
ENERGEAN PLC-7.49%2 703
OKEA ASA-4.91%314
AFRICA ENERGY CORP.-19.44%151
