BW Ideol AS

BW IDEOL AS

(BWIDL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 04/06 10:26:50 am
47.45 NOK   +2.04%
04:19pBW IDEOL : Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting

BW Ideol: Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting

04/06/2021 | 04:19pm EDT
Pursuant to the Extraordinary General Meeting of BW Ideol AS held today, please see the attached document for the minutes of the meeting.

For further information, please contact:
Nicolas de Kerangal, Chief Finance & Partnerships Officer, +33 (0)7 76 87 70 08

www.bw-ideol.com or ir@bw-ideol.com

About BW Ideol:
BW Ideol is a leading fully integrated platform in floating offshore wind with more than 10 years of experience from design, execution and development of floating wind projects based on Ideol S.A.'s patented floating offshore wind technology and engineering capabilities. The company has a dual-leg growth strategy as a floater EPCI and maintenance services provider and as a wind-farm project developer and co-owner. BW Ideol has two full-scale offshore floating wind turbines in operation in France and Japan, a significant project pipeline, and is supported by BW Offshore’s extensive experience from developing and operating offshore energy production systems.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Marie Bayard-Lenoir, communication officer, on 6 April 2021 at 22: 15 CET.

Financials
Sales 2020 2,42 M 2,88 M 2,88 M
Net income 2020 -9,53 M -11,3 M -11,3 M
Net Debt 2020 5,93 M 7,04 M 7,04 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 147 M 173 M 175 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul de la Guérivière Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas de Kerangal Chief Finance & Partnerships Officer
Marco Beenen Chairman
Yngvil Signe Eriksson Åsheim Director
Julian Andrew Brown Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BW IDEOL AS0.00%170
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.56%70 596
CNOOC LIMITED12.95%46 566
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.95%41 900
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED26.22%36 625
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY33.62%32 959
