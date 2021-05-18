Log in
BW Ideol : Invitation to BW Ideol first quarter 2021 operational update

05/18/2021 | 07:49am EDT
BW Ideol AS will publish a first quarter 2021 operational update on Wednesday 19 May at 12:00 CEST. The quarterly update and presentation materials with key figures will also be available on the company's website.

The Company will hold a webcast in connection with the first quarter operational update on Thursday 20 May at 10:00 CEST. The webcast will be hosted by CEO Paul Dupin de la Guérivière.

The presentation will be held in English and transferred via live webcast. 
The webcast will be available by following this link :
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZTEzODE1ZTUtZmE0Zi00Yjc4LWI0YTQtZWM0ODAxMGZjNmUw%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22904e2f8f-5832-43bf-aea8-7cbfde1c5d4c%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%227761a5b4-2411-47aa-b6b3-bea1d52824aa%22%7d

You can also dial the following number : +47 21 40 42 22 (Phone Conference ID: 982 158 267#). 

For further information, please contact:
Nicolas de Kerangal, Chief Financial & Partnerships Officer at BW Ideol, +33 (0) 7 76 87 70 08
 ir@bw-ideol.com  

About BW Ideol:
BW Ideol is a leading fully integrated platform in floating offshore wind with more than 10 years of experience from design, execution and development of floating wind projects based on Ideol S.A.'s patented floating offshore wind technology and engineering capabilities. The company has a dual-leg growth strategy as a floater EPCI and maintenance services provider and as a wind-farm project developer and co-owner. BW Ideol has two full-scale offshore floating wind turbines in operation in France and Japan, a significant project pipeline, and is supported by BW Offshore’s extensive experience from developing and operating offshore energy production systems.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


