Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 7 December 2023 whereby BW Sirocco Holdings AS (the "Offeror") announced the completion and settlement of the Offer and the acquisition of the Offeror of 30,000,561 shares, representing approximately 95.21% of the total number of shares in BW Ideol AS. The Offeror, being a close associate of Marco Beenen, the chairperson of the board of directors of BW Ideol AS, attach the required notifications of trade to this announcement. Further, mandatory notifications from other primary insiders and their related parties are also attached to this announcement.

