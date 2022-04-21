Log in
    BWIDL   NO0010947385

BW IDEOL AS

(BWIDL)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/21 09:26:43 am EDT
18.00 NOK   -1.64%
Notice of Annual General Meeting - 13 May 2022

04/21/2022 | 11:25am EDT
The Annual General Meeting of BW Ideol AS (ticker : BWIDL) will be held on 13 May 2022 at 09:30 CEST.

The Annual General Meeting will be held in the BW Ideol's offices at Drammensveien 151, Oslo, Norway. Shareholders who do not have the opportunity to participate physically will be given the possibility to follow the meeting, vote and raise questions digitally. Please see detailed information in the notice attached regarding digital participation. It is possible to vote by proxy and by advance voting prior to the Annual General Meeting.

An investor presentation will also be held by the management of BW Ideol AS on 12 May 2022 in connection with the Company’s first quarter 2022 operational update. Further details (time and webcast link) will be given in the next few days.

For further information, please contact: Nicolas de Kerangal, Chief Financial & Partnerships Officer at BW Ideol, +33 (0)7 76 87 70 08, ir@bw-ideol.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

