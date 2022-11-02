BW LPG : Q3 2022 Financial Report Release and Earnings Presentation on 16 November 2022

(Singapore, 2 November 2022)

BW LPG Limited ("BW LPG", the "Company", OSE ticker code: "BWLPG.OL") will release its Third Quarter 2022 Financial Report and Earnings Presentation at approximately 0700hrs CET on 16 November 2022.

In connection with this release, BW LPG will hold a Financial Results Presentation with Anders Onarheim (CEO), Kristian Sørensen (DyCEO and Head of Strategy), Elaine Ong (CFO), Niels Rigault (EVP, Commercial) and Pontus Berg (EVP, Technical and Operations). The details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Location Local Time Universal Time Oslo, Norway 13:00 CET UTC + 1 hours New York, USA 07:00 EST UTC - 5 hours Singapore 20:00 SGT UTC + 8 hours

The Financial Results Presentation will be held live via Zoom. Please register in advance at the link below:

A confirmation email will be sent, with information on how to join the Zoom meeting. A recording of the presentation will also be available after the event on the Company's website at: https://www.bwlpg.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:

Elaine Ong, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +65 6705 5506

E-mail: elaine.ong@bwlpg.com

Iver Baatvik

Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Tel: +65 6705 5519

E-mail: iver.baatvik@bwlpg.com

About BW LPG

BW LPG is the world's leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) with a total carrying capacity of over 3 million CBM. With five decades of operating experience in LPG shipping and experienced seafarers and staff, BW LPG offers a flexible and reliable service to customers. More information about BW LPG can be found at www.bwlpg.com.

BW LPG is associated with BW Group, a leading global maritime company involved in shipping, floating infrastructure, deepwater oil & gas production, and new sustainable technologies. Founded in 1955 by Sir YK Pao, BW controls a fleet of over 490 vessels transporting oil, gas and dry commodities, with its 200 LNG and LPG ships constituting the largest gas fleet in the world. In the renewables space, the group has investments in solar, wind, batteries, biofuels and water treatment.

