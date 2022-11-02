Advanced search
    BWLPG   BMG173841013

BW LPG LIMITED

(BWLPG)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  11:25 2022-11-01 am EDT
88.30 NOK   +4.99%
Bw Lpg : Q3 2022 Financial Report Release and Earnings Presentation on 16 November 2022
PU
10/03Bw Lpg : Repurchase of own shares
AQ
09/26Bw Lpg : Repurchase of own shares
AQ
BW LPG : Q3 2022 Financial Report Release and Earnings Presentation on 16 November 2022

11/02/2022 | 01:20am EDT
(Singapore, 2 November 2022)

BW LPG Limited ("BW LPG", the "Company", OSE ticker code: "BWLPG.OL") will release its Third Quarter 2022 Financial Report and Earnings Presentation at approximately 0700hrs CET on 16 November 2022.

In connection with this release, BW LPG will hold a Financial Results Presentation with Anders Onarheim (CEO), Kristian Sørensen (DyCEO and Head of Strategy), Elaine Ong (CFO), Niels Rigault (EVP, Commercial) and Pontus Berg (EVP, Technical and Operations). The details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Location Local Time Universal Time
Oslo, Norway 13:00 CET UTC + 1 hours
New York, USA 07:00 EST UTC - 5 hours
Singapore 20:00 SGT UTC + 8 hours

The Financial Results Presentation will be held live via Zoom. Please register in advance at the link below:

A confirmation email will be sent, with information on how to join the Zoom meeting. A recording of the presentation will also be available after the event on the Company's website at: https://www.bwlpg.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:

Elaine Ong, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +65 6705 5506
E-mail: elaine.ong@bwlpg.com

Iver Baatvik
Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Tel: +65 6705 5519
E-mail: iver.baatvik@bwlpg.com

About BW LPG

BW LPG is the world's leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) with a total carrying capacity of over 3 million CBM. With five decades of operating experience in LPG shipping and experienced seafarers and staff, BW LPG offers a flexible and reliable service to customers. More information about BW LPG can be found at www.bwlpg.com.

BW LPG is associated with BW Group, a leading global maritime company involved in shipping, floating infrastructure, deepwater oil & gas production, and new sustainable technologies. Founded in 1955 by Sir YK Pao, BW controls a fleet of over 490 vessels transporting oil, gas and dry commodities, with its 200 LNG and LPG ships constituting the largest gas fleet in the world. In the renewables space, the group has investments in solar, wind, batteries, biofuels and water treatment.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

BW LPG Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 05:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
