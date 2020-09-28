BW LPG : UPDATED FY2020 FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR BW LPG

24 September 2020

(Singapore, 24 September 2020)

The Q3 2020 Financial Results Presentation of the Company, originally scheduled for 24 November 2020 (Tuesday), is now scheduled for 13 November 2020 (Friday).

More details on the Q2 2020 Financial Results Presentation will be made available separately.

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.

For further information, please contact: