BW LPG LIMITED

(BWLPG)
09/28 06:44:48 am
37.48 NOK   +3.36%
06:25aBW LPG : Updated fy2020 financial calendar for bw lpg
PU
09/23BW LPG : Financial calendar
AQ
09/17BW LPG : Presents at Pareto Securities' 27th Energy Conference
PU
BW LPG : UPDATED FY2020 FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR BW LPG

09/28/2020 | 06:25am EDT

24 September 2020

(Singapore, 24 September 2020)

The Q3 2020 Financial Results Presentation of the Company, originally scheduled for 24 November 2020 (Tuesday), is now scheduled for 13 November 2020 (Friday).

More details on the Q2 2020 Financial Results Presentation will be made available separately.

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.

For further information, please contact:

Elaine Ong, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
BW LPG Limited
Tel: +65 6705 5506
E-mail: elaine.ong@bwlpg.com

Iver Baatvik
Head of Investor Relations
BW LPG Limited
Tel: +65 6705 5519
E-mail: iver.baatvik@bwlpg.com

About BW LPG

BW LPG is the world's leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) with a total carrying capacity of over 3 million CBM. With five decades of operating experience in LPG shipping and experienced seafarers and staff, BW LPG offers a flexible and reliable service to customers. More information about BW LPG can be found at www.bwlpg.com.

BW LPG is associated with BW Group, one of the world's leading shipping groups. BW Group controls a fleet of over 360 ships which includes product tankers, LNG and LPG carriers, floating storage and regasification (FSRU) units, dry cargo carriers, crude oil supertankers and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units.

Disclaimer

BW LPG Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
