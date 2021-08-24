BW Offshore : 2021 BWO Half-year report 08/24/2021 | 01:44am EDT Send by mail :

Half-year results Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Information 2021 2 BW Offshore Limited | Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Information | First half-year 2021 BW Offshore First half-year results HIGHLIGHTS EBITDA of USD 201.9 million and operating cashflow of USD 204.9 million for the first half-year

half-year Established renewable energy business with the successful creation and Euronext Growth listing of offshore floating wind specialist BW Ideol

Signed USD 4.6 billion, 15-year firm FPSO Services contract for Barossa FPSO with Santos

15-year firm FPSO Services contract for Barossa FPSO with Santos Recycling of FPSO Berge Helene in April in compliance with Hong Kong convention

Quarterly dividend of USD 0.035 per share

Equity ratio of 39.9% and USD 279.7 million in available liquidity at 30 June BW Offshore Limited | Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Information | First half-year 2021 3 FINANCIALS EBITDA for the period was USD 201.9 million (USD 246.1 million) 1). The decrease in EBITDA was mainly driven by demobilisation of Cidade de São Vicente in March 2021 and reduced revenue related to variation orders compared to the same period of 2020. BW Ideol, which is consolidated in the accounts, impacted Group EBITDA negatively with USD 4.7 million for the period. Depreciation was USD 131.0 million (USD 157.9 million). The decrease of USD 26.9 million was mainly related to impairment of USD 233.1 million in the first half-year 2020 and revised amortisation schedules for certain vessels. Operating profit for the first half-year was USD 64.6 million (operating loss of USD 145.7 million). The loss in the first half- year 2020 was mainly related to impairment on the fleet. Net financial expense was USD 9.0 million (USD 106.6 million). During first-half 2020, mark-to-market values for both cross-currency interest rate swaps and interest rate swaps were significantly reduced due to lower USD swap rates and a strengthening of the US Dollar against other currencies amid high market volatility. BW Offshore has tax losses carried forward in Australia as a result of a previous operation linked to the acquisition of Prosafe Production. This tax loss has previously not been on the balance sheet as the Company has had no operation in Australia in recent years. With the signing of Barossa project, it is anticipated that this tax loss can be utilised and consequently a deferred tax asset of USD 48.8 million was recognised in the first half of 2021 resulting in a net tax income of USD 33.9 million for the same period. Net profit for the first half-year was USD 103.1 million, compared to net loss of USD 243.9 million in the first half-year of 2020. Total equity at 30 June 2021 was USD 1,103.7 million (USD 1,004.5 million). The equity ratio was 39.9% (35.8%) at the end of the first half-year. As of 30 June 2021, net interest-bearing debt was USD 854.4 million at 30 June 2021 (USD 1,015.4 million). Total available liquidity amounted to USD 279.7 million (excluding any liquidity in BW Ideol). Net cash inflow from operating activities was USD 204.9 million (USD 215.1 million) in the first half-year. Net cash outflow on investment activities was USD 111.4 million (USD 132.0 million including discontinued operation). Investments were mainly related to capital expenditures for the Barossa project and the investments in BW Ideol. Net cash outflow from financing activities was USD 30.5 million (USD 127.3 million). FPSO OPERATIONS The FPSO fleet of 10 operating units continued to deliver stable uptime for the six-month period with an average commercial uptime for the fleet of 98.1% (98.4%). Commercial uptime was impacted by the accident on Espoir Ivoirien and a planned shutdown on Yùum K'ak'Náab. The Company's backlog amounts to approximately USD 6.8 billion of firm contracts (including the Barossa contract) and USD 8.1 billion when including probable contract extension options. In January, the contract for Abo FPSO was extended until the end of 2021, with options until the second quarter of 2023. FPSO Polvo reached end of contract in July 2021 and is currently undergoing decommissioning in Brazil while feasibility studies for BW Energy's Maromba project are being conducted. Umuroa was disconnected from the Tui field offshore New Zealand according to plan in the beginning of May and the FPSO is currently in lay-up in Indonesia. In April, BW Offshore completed the sale of Berge Helene for environmentally safe demolition and recycling in compliance with the Hong Kong Convention at Priya Blue shipyard in India. Grieg Green has been nominated as representative on site at the yard to monitor progress, compliance with environmental and safety regulations as well as proper application of the ship recycling plan. On 10 January 2021, a tragic accident occurred onboard Espoir Ivoirien which resulted in two fatalities. The accident was caused by a leakage of hydrocarbons into a tank where work was being performed. A Change Programme has been initiated following the internal investigation to address underlying and systematic issues and apply lessons-learned across the organisation. 1) Figures presented are compared to previous half-year (first half-year of 2020 in brackets) 4 BW Offshore Limited | Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Information | First half-year 2021 BW Offshore has proactively taken steps to minimise risk of business interruptions due to the spread of the COVID- 19 pandemic by implementing comprehensive procedures to safeguard people and operations and adhering to local public health advisory across all locations. The impact on operations has been limited through good risk management, planning and procedures, although there has been some impact on costs. A majority of the Company's offices have partial but increasing occupancy. FPSO PROJECTS In March 2021, BW Offshore signed an FPSO Services contract with Santos Ltd. for the Barossa gas field, located 300 kilometres offshore Darwin in Australia. The contract has a firm period of 15 years, with up to 10 years of options. The firm period contract value is USD 4.6 billion. The final investment decision (FID) for the project was made by Santos and its partners on 30 March 2021. Initial gas production from the FPSO is targeted for the first half of 2025. The FPSO project capex of around USD 2 billion will be financed by BW Offshore in combination with banks and equity partners, and approximately USD 1 billion in pre-payments during the construction period by the client. Since FID, BW Offshore has secured key equipment packages and work-scope related to the FPSO hull, mooring and topside fabrication. Project execution is progressing to plan. The global offshore equipment and supplier market is currently experiencing a period of cost inflation. BW Offshore has locked in a substantial part of the planned third-party deliveries at an early stage. The Company is actively working to mitigate any impact on equipment packages and work scope still outstanding. The debt and equity financing for the Barossa project is near complete with a syndicate of international project finance banks providing a 14-year USD 1.15 billion combined construction and long-term debt financing. BW Offshore and international infrastructure equity partners will contribute 51% and 49% of the USD 240 million project equity, respectively. OFFSHORE FLOATING WIND BW Offshore is committed to contributing to the energy transition by developing clean energy production solutions, applying its offshore engineering and operations capabilities to drive future value creation. In the first half of 2021, the Company executed on this strategy by investing in Ideol S.A, a global pure player in floating offshore wind, and jointly creating BW Ideol as a renewable energy company with market-leading capabilities based on in-house developed, proven technology and a well-established pipeline of projects. BW Ideol's mission is to create a sustainable future by using floating technology to unlock the vast potential of offshore wind. The Company was established on 15 March 2021 following the acquisition of Ideol S.A. and a private placement raising gross NOK 519.6 million of growth capital and subsequent listing on Euronext Growth Oslo on 18 March. Throughout the first half of 2021, BW Ideol has continued to execute its dual-track strategy as a co-developer of offshore floating wind projects and as EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction and installation) contractor of floating offshore wind technology. Progress is reflected in several recent cooperation agreements and participation in tenders for commercial scale floating offshore wind projects, including the South of Brittany wind farm offshore France and ScotWind licensing round offshore Scotland. Separately, BW Offshore also participates in the ScotWind tender in cooperation with the U.S. renewable energy and utility company Invenergy. CORPORATE MATTERS The Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of USD 0.035 per share. Shares will trade ex-dividend from 31 August 2021. Shareholders recorded in VPS following the close of trading on Oslo Børs on 1 September 2021 will be entitled to the distribution payable on or around 9 September 2021. OUTLOOK The majority of BW Offshore's fleet remains on contract with national and independent oil companies. The Company expects that the existing fleet will continue to generate significant cash flow in the time ahead. The firm FPSO contract backlog at end of June 2021 amounted to USD 6.8 billion when including the Barossa contract, an increase from USD 2.6 billion at 31 December 2020. When adding probable options, the backlog was USD 8.1 billion at the end of the second quarter. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect operations and the market environment. Higher oil prices in 2021 are a sign of improved market fundamentals as distribution of vaccines accelerates and some nations are resuming more normal activity levels. However, the recent increase in infection due to the Delta variant of the virus has led to increased uncertainty. BW Offshore Limited | Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Information | First half-year 2021 5 The expectation is that the oil and gas industry will continue to focus on progressing long-term large field development initiatives with low break-even costs. BW Offshore maintains a selective approach to such opportunities, considering only a few high-end projects which can be developed in partnership with global infrastructure investors. The Company will seek to optimise the current asset portfolio considering near-term market opportunities and the overall cost base. This includes potential divestment or recycling of units if FPSO redeployment opportunities do not materialise. BW Ideol is the Company's vehicle for investment in floating offshore wind. The net proceeds from BW Ideol's private placement will predominantly be used to fund the development of the project pipeline, working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. BW Offshore has a robust financial position and is positioned to continue to deploy capital towards future accretive offshore energy projects and long-term value creation, and to provide growing returns to shareholders and a quarterly cash dividend. Bermuda, 23 August 2021 Sign. Sign. Sign. 