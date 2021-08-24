Log in
    BWO   BMG1738J1247

BW OFFSHORE LIMITED

(BWO)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 08/23 10:28:03 am
30.06 NOK   +4.16%
BW Offshore : 2021 Q2 Presentation

08/24/2021 | 01:44am EDT
BW Offshore Q2 2021

24 August 2021

CEO Marco Beenen

CFO Ståle Andreassen

Disclaimer

This Presentation has been produced by BW Offshore Limited exclusively for information purposes. This presentation may not beredistributed, in whole or in part, to any other person.

This document contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of BW Offshore and/or the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking

statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes", expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation, including assumptions, opinions and views of

BW Offshore or cited from third party sources are solely opinions and forecasts which are subject to risks, uncertainties andother factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from any

anticipated development. None of BW Offshore or any of its parent or subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers oremployees provides any assurance that the assumptions underlying

such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does any of them accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this Presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. BW Offshore assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements or to conform these forward-looking statements to our actual

results.

No representation or warranty (express or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, including projections, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and, accordingly, neitherBW Offshore nor any of its parent or subsidiary undertakings or any such

person's officers or employees accepts any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.Actual experience may differ, and those differences man be material.

By attending this Presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of BW Offshore and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the businesses of BW Offshore. This presentation must be read in conjunction with the

recent Financial Information and the disclosures therein.

This announcement is not an offer for sale or purchase of securities in the United States or any other country. The securities referred to herein have not been registered under the U.S. Securities

Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be sold in the United States absent registration or pursuant to an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. BW

Offshore has not registered and does not intend to register its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of its securities in the United States. Any offer for sale or purchase of

securities will be made by means of an offer document that may be obtained by certain qualified investors from BW Offshore. Copies of this Presentation are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful or would require registration or other measures.

In any EEA Member State that has implemented Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market (together with any applicable implementing measures in any member State, the "Prospectus Regulation"), this communication is

only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

This Presentation is only directed at (a) persons who are outside the United Kingdom; or (b) investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act

2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (c) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order; or (d) persons to whom any invitation or inducement to engage in investment

activity can be communicated in circumstances where Section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 does not apply.

2

Highlights

  • Q2 EBITDA of USD 91 million
  • Operating cash flow of USD 134 million
    • Includes USD 56 million in pre- payments from the Barossa FPSO dayrate
  • Cash dividend of USD 0.035 per share to be paid in Q3

Barossa FPSO project on track with major contracts / packages placed

USD 1.15 billion bank financing for Barossa FPSO near completion

3

Operational update

Fleet performance and HSE focus

Fleet uptime1

99.7 % 99.9 % 99.0 % 97.3 % 99.4 %

93.2 %

97.8 %

97.4 % 98.7 %

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Q4 20

Q1 21

Q2 21

  1. BW Catcher is capped at 100% on a monthly basis for the purpose of commercial uptime on the fleet overall, despite the unit being able to achieve commercial uptime above 100%.
  2. Lost time injuries per million man-hours.
  3. Total recordable incidents per million man-hours.
  4. High potential incidents per million man-hours.

HSE record (LTM)

5.0

LTI (2)

TRI (3)

HPI (4)

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

0.0

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Q4 20

Q1 21

Q2 21

• Zero recorded LTIs and HPIs in Q2

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BW Offshore Limited published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 05:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 757 M - -
Net income 2021 138 M - -
Net Debt 2021 829 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,50x
Yield 2021 3,89%
Capitalization 651 M 651 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 927
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart BW OFFSHORE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BW Offshore Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BW OFFSHORE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,37 $
Average target price 5,75 $
Spread / Average Target 70,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Beenen Chief Executive Officer
Stale Andreassen Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Sohmen-Pao Chairman
Fritz Ekløff Head-Information Technology & Systems
Kei Ikeda Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BW OFFSHORE LIMITED-20.31%651
WORLEY LIMITED-4.26%4 089
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-4.01%2 877
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 212
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-26.34%2 131
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.-3.10%1 701