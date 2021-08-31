Log in
    BWO   BMG1738J1247

BW OFFSHORE LIMITED

(BWO)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 08/30 10:25:21 am
27.6 NOK   -2.47%
01:42aBW OFFSHORE : Ex dividend USD 0.035 today
PU
01:31aBW OFFSHORE : Ex dividend USD 0.035 today
AQ
08/31BW OFFSHORE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
BW Offshore : Ex dividend USD 0.035 today

08/31/2021 | 01:42am EDT
Ex dividend USD 0.035 today
31.08.2021

Exdividend USD 0.035 today

The shares of BW Offshore will be traded ex dividend USD 0.035 per share as from today, 31 August 2021.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

IR@bwoffshore.comwww.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 14 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Disclaimer

BW Offshore Limited published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 05:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 768 M - -
Net income 2021 130 M - -
Net Debt 2021 944 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,55x
Yield 2021 4,11%
Capitalization 615 M 615 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 927
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart BW OFFSHORE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BW Offshore Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BW OFFSHORE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,18 $
Average target price 5,29 $
Spread / Average Target 66,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Beenen Chief Executive Officer
Stale Andreassen Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Sohmen-Pao Chairman
Fritz Ekløff Head-Information Technology & Systems
Kei Ikeda Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BW OFFSHORE LIMITED-26.83%615
WORLEY LIMITED-5.22%4 010
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.0.00%3 020
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-22.93%2 306
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 293
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.-1.65%1 888