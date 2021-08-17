Log in
    BWO   BMG1738J1247

BW OFFSHORE LIMITED

(BWO)
  Report
BW Offshore : Invitation to Q2 2021 Presentation 24 August

08/17/2021 | 08:24am EDT
Invitation to Q2 2021 Presentation 24 August
17.08.2021

Invitation to Q2 2021Presentation24 August

BW Offshore will release its Half-Year 2021 results on Tuesday 24 August at 07:30 CEST.

A conference call followed by Q&A will be hosted by CEO Marco Beenen and CFO Ståle Andreassen the same day at 09:00 CEST.

Conference call information:

To dial in to the conference call where the quarterly results and Q&A will be hosted, please dial in to one of the following numbers:

Norway: +47 2396 3938
UK: +44 3333 009 260
US: +1 6467 224 957
France: +33 170 750 737
Singapore: +65 6429 8349 (PIN: 81560184#)

You can also follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides, available on:

https://streams.eventcdn.net/bwo/q2-2021/register

Please note that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you will experience a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call. The web page works best in an updated browser - Chrome is recommended.

For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47
Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 14 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Disclaimer

BW Offshore Limited published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 12:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
