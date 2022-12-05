Advanced search
    BWO   BMG1738J1247

BW OFFSHORE LIMITED

(BWO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:27 2022-12-05 am EST
25.84 NOK   +1.65%
BW Offshore : Partial repurchase of Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024

12/05/2022 | 11:02am EST
Partial repurchase of Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024
05 December 2022

Partial repurchase of Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024

BW Offshore Limited has today repurchased bonds with an aggregate principal amount of USD 12,000,000 in its USD 297,400,000 Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024 (ISIN: NO0010867948) for cancellation. Following the cancellation, the principal amount outstanding under the bond loan will be USD 236,800,000.

For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55
Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 10 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachments

Disclaimer

BW Offshore Limited published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 16:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
