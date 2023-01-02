Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  BW Offshore Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    BWO   BMG1738J1247

BW OFFSHORE LIMITED

(BWO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  08:33 2023-01-02 am EST
25.76 NOK   +3.62%
08:17aEni Unit Extends Lease for BW Offshore Vessel
MT
07:18aBw Offshore : Short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO
PU
07:00aBw Offshore : Short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BW Offshore : Short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO

01/02/2023 | 07:18am EST
Short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO
02 January 2023

Short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO

BW Offshore has signed a short-term extension for Abo FPSO with Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd, a subsidiary of ENI S.p.A., until 14 January 2023 to allow time to finalise terms for a further contract extension.

For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55
Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 10 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachments

Disclaimer

BW Offshore Limited published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 12:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 717 M - -
Net income 2022 114 M - -
Net Debt 2022 507 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,00x
Yield 2022 7,74%
Capitalization 456 M 456 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 395
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart BW OFFSHORE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BW Offshore Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BW OFFSHORE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,52 $
Average target price 4,10 $
Spread / Average Target 62,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Beenen Chief Executive Officer
Stale Andreassen Senior Vice President-Finance
Andreas Sohmen-Pao Chairman
Fritz Ekløff Head-Information Technology & Systems
Kei Ikeda Project Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BW OFFSHORE LIMITED0.00%456
WORLEY LIMITED0.00%5 362
SUBSEA 7 S.A.0.00%3 330
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.0.00%2 916
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 746
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.0.00%2 269