    BWO   BMG1738J1247

BW OFFSHORE LIMITED

(BWO)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-07-22 am EDT
25.68 NOK   +3.05%
BW Offshore : Transfer of ownership and operation of the FPSO YÙUM K'AK'NÁAB to Pemex

07/24/2022 | 01:14am EDT
Transfer of ownership and operation of the FPSO YÙUM K'AK'NÁAB to Pemex
24 July 2022

Transfer of ownership and operation ofthe FPSO YÙUM K'AK'NÁABto Pemex

BW Offshore Limited today announces that, with effect from July 22, 2022, Pemex has assumed the ownership and operation of the FPSO YÙUM K'AK'NÁAB in accordance with the terms of the 15 year FPSO financial lease contract that commenced in 2007. Following the transfer, BW Offshore Limited has no obligation to provide further operational services to Pemex.

For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47
Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 10 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Disclaimer

BW Offshore Limited published this content on 24 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2022 05:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 660 M - -
Net income 2022 89,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 445 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,04x
Yield 2022 5,36%
Capitalization 468 M 468 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 46,9%
Technical analysis trends BW OFFSHORE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,59 $
Average target price 4,34 $
Spread / Average Target 67,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Beenen Chief Executive Officer
Stale Andreassen Senior Vice President-Finance
Andreas Sohmen-Pao Chairman
Fritz Ekløff Head-Information Technology & Systems
Kei Ikeda Project Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BW OFFSHORE LIMITED-3.46%468
WORLEY LIMITED30.86%5 074
SUBSEA 7 S.A.23.71%2 292
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.25.67%2 252
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.135.21%1 979
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-21.65%1 857