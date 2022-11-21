Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. BW Offshore Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWO   BMG1738J1247

BW OFFSHORE LIMITED

(BWO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-11-21 am EST
25.10 NOK   -5.92%
11:25aBw Offshore : Update on the Gato do Mato project
GL
11/18BW Offshore Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/18Transcript : BW Offshore Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 18, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BW Offshore: Update on the Gato do Mato project

11/21/2022 | 11:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Update on the Gato do Mato project

BW Offshore has been advised by Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda (Shell) that final investment decision (FID) on the Gato do Mato oil and gas field development offshore Brazil will not be made within the next 12 to 24 months.  The Company expects to receive formal notification terminating the limited notice to proceed (LNTP) in due course.  BW Offshore will be reimbursed for costs incurred in line with the agreed terms of the LNTP.

For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55
Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 10 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.


This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Eric Stousland, IR & Corporate Finance at BW Offshore, on 21.11.2022 at 17:22 CET


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about BW OFFSHORE LIMITED
11:25aBw Offshore : Update on the Gato do Mato project
GL
11/18BW Offshore Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, ..
CI
11/18Transcript : BW Offshore Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 18, 2022
CI
11/18Bw Offshore : Dividend information
AQ
11/18Bw Offshore : Third quarter results 2022
AQ
11/18BW Offshore Limited Declares Cash Dividend, Payable on or About 30 November 2022
CI
11/14Bw Offshore : Invitation to Q3 2022 Presentation 18 November
AQ
11/10Bw Offshore : Extension of limited notice to proceed for the Gato do Mato development in B..
AQ
11/04Bw Offshore : Contract extension for Sendje Berge
GL
11/04BW Offshore Announces Contract Extension for Sendje Berge
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 700 M - -
Net income 2022 95,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 451 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,49x
Yield 2022 5,29%
Capitalization 474 M 474 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 395
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart BW OFFSHORE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BW Offshore Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BW OFFSHORE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,62 $
Average target price 4,32 $
Spread / Average Target 64,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Beenen Chief Executive Officer
Stale Andreassen Senior Vice President-Finance
Andreas Sohmen-Pao Chairman
Fritz Ekløff Head-Information Technology & Systems
Kei Ikeda Project Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BW OFFSHORE LIMITED0.30%474
WORLEY LIMITED38.76%5 188
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.73.51%3 066
SUBSEA 7 S.A.66.27%2 998
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.21.84%2 835
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.189.58%2 524