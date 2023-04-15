Advanced search
    BWO   BMG1738J1247

BW OFFSHORE LIMITED

(BWO)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:28 2023-04-14 am EDT
31.18 NOK   -2.01%
Correction: BW Offshore: Short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO

04/15/2023 | 08:24am EDT
Short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO

BW Offshore has signed a short-term extension for Abo FPSO with Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd, a subsidiary of ENI S.p.A., until 30 April 2023.

For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55
Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 9 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 717 M - -
Net income 2022 114 M - -
Net Debt 2022 507 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,75x
Yield 2022 6,51%
Capitalization 542 M 542 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 166
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart BW OFFSHORE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BW Offshore Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BW OFFSHORE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,00 $
Average target price 4,08 $
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Beenen Chief Executive Officer
Stale Andreassen Senior Vice President-Finance
Andreas Sohmen-Pao Chairman
Fritz Ekløff Head-Information Technology & Systems
Kei Ikeda Project Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BW OFFSHORE LIMITED25.42%542
WORLEY LIMITED2.93%5 445
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.34.80%3 789
SUBSEA 7 S.A.11.50%3 620
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.-16.05%2 358
TGS ASA34.85%2 130
