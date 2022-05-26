Log in
BW Offshore: Annual General Meeting 2022 - Minutes

05/26/2022 | 10:16am EDT
Annual General Meeting 2022 - Minutes

The Annual General Meeting 2022 of BW Offshore Limited was held today. Please see the attached document for the minutes of the meeting.

For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47
Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 12 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachment


