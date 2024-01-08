Official BW OFFSHORE LTD press release

BW Catcher FPSO contract extended beyond fixed term

BW Catcher FPSO is owned and operated by BW Offshore and is leased out under a seven-year fixed term contract, with extension options for an additional 18 years.

The original seven-year base term of the contract expires on 6 January 2025 and from 6 January 2024 the contract is subject to a rolling 12-month termination right. Until such a termination notice is received, the contract automatically extends on a day-to-day basis beyond 6 January 2025 into the option period.

The Catcher field partnership is made up of Premier Oil UK Limited (Harbour Energy) (50%), Waldorf CNS (I) Limited, Waldorf Production UK PLC (40%) and ONE-Dyas E&P Limited (10%).

