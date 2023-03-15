Advanced search
BW OFFSHORE LTD
Bw Offshore : Closing of the sale of BW Opportunity
GL
Bw Offshore : Dividend Shares
GL
Bw Offshore : Agreement for the sale of BW Opportunity
GL
BW Offshore: Closing of the sale of BW Opportunity

03/15/2023 | 10:37am EDT
Closing of the sale of BW Opportunity

With reference to the stock exchange release dated 10 March 2023.

BW Offshore has today closed the transaction for the sale of the FPSO BW Opportunity for USD 125 million to an undisclosed third party. 

For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55
Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 9 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


