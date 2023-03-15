BW Offshore: Closing of the sale of BW Opportunity

Closing of the sale of BW Opportunity

With reference to the stock exchange release dated 10 March 2023.

BW Offshore has today closed the transaction for the sale of the FPSO BW Opportunity for USD 125 million to an undisclosed third party.

