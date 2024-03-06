Company presentation
BW Offshore is presenting at DNB's Energy & Shipping Conference today. Please see the attached presentation.
About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 5 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,200 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.
