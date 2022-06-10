Log in
BW Offshore: Dividend Shares

06/10/2022 | 10:30am EDT
Dividend Shares

Reference is made to the announcement on 27 May 2022, whereby BW Offshore Limited (“BW Offshore”) announced information relating to dividend payments.

Based on BW Offshore's shareholder records as of 9 June 2022, a total of 1,607,407 BW Energy Limited shares will be distributed on or about 17 June 2022 to eligible BW Offshore shareholders, reducing BW Offshore’s ownership in BW Energy Limited from 27.46% to 26.84%.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

IR@bwoffshore.com   www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 11 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


