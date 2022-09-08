Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. BW OFFSHORE LTD
  6. News
  7. Summary
       BMG1190N1002

BW OFFSHORE LTD
Real-time Oslo Bors  - 
- NOK   -.--%
04:16aBW OFFSHORE : Dividend Shares
GL
09/07BW OFFSHORE : USD 297,400,000 Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024
GL
09/02BW OFFSHORE : Mandatory notification of trade
GL
SummaryNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BW Offshore: Dividend Shares

09/08/2022 | 04:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dividend Shares

Reference is made to the announcement on 29 August 2022, whereby BW Offshore Limited (“BW Offshore”) announced information relating to dividend payments.

Based on our shareholder records as of 1 September 2022, a total of 1,835,978 BW Energy Limited shares will be prepared for distribution today to eligible BW Offshore shareholders, reducing BW Offshore’s ownership in BW Energy Limited from 26.84% to 26.12%.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

IR@bwoffshore.com   www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 10 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


All news about BW OFFSHORE LTD
04:16aBW OFFSHORE : Dividend Shares
GL
09/07BW OFFSHORE : USD 297,400,000 Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024
GL
09/02BW OFFSHORE : Mandatory notification of trade
GL
08/31BW OFFSHORE : Ex dividend
GL
08/29BW OFFSHORE : Dividend information
GL
08/29BW OFFSHORE : Second Quarter and First Half Result 2022
GL
08/22BW OFFSHORE : Invitation to Q2 2022 Presentation 29 August
GL
07/24BW OFFSHORE : Transfer of ownership and operation of the FPSO YÙUM K'AK'NÁAB to Pemex
GL
06/28BW OFFSHORE : Partial repurchase of Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024
GL
06/23BW OFFSHORE : Partial repurchase of Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024
GL
More news