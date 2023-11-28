Official BW OFFSHORE LTD press release

Dividend Shares

Reference is made to the announcement on 16 November 2023, whereby BW Offshore Limited (“BW Offshore”) announced information relating to dividend payments.

Based on our shareholder records as of 21 November 2023, a total of 1,933,035 BW Energy Limited shares have been distributed today to eligible BW Offshore shareholders, reducing BW Offshore’s ownership in BW Energy Limited from 23.27% to 22.52%.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

