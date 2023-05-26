Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. BW OFFSHORE LTD
  6. News
  7. Summary
       BMG1190N1002

BW OFFSHORE LTD
Real-time Oslo Bors  - 
- NOK   -.--%
01:31aBw Offshore : Ex dividend
GL
05/24Bw Offshore : Dividend information
GL
05/24Bw Offshore : First quarter results 2023
GL
SummaryNewsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BW Offshore: Ex dividend

05/26/2023 | 01:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ex dividend

Reference is made to the announcement on 24 May 2023, whereby BW Offshore Limited (“BW Offshore”) announced information relating to dividend payments consisting of a cash dividend of USD 0.035 per share, and 0.0107 shares in BW Energy Limited per share in BW Offshore. Dividend payment and distribution of shares to shareholders will be on or about 6 June 2023.

The shares in BW Offshore will trade ex dividend as from today, 26 May 2023.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

IR@bwoffshore.com   www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 8 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


All news about BW OFFSHORE LTD
01:31aBw Offshore : Ex dividend
GL
05/24Bw Offshore : Dividend information
GL
05/24Bw Offshore : First quarter results 2023
GL
05/22Bw Offshore : Annual General Meeting 2023 - Minutes
GL
05/16Bw Offshore : Invitation to Q1 2023 Presentation 24 May
GL
04/30Bw Offshore : Short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO
GL
04/28Bw Offshore : 2023 Annual General Meeting – Notice
GL
04/26Bw Offshore : Short-term contract extension for Espoir Ivoirien
GL
04/21Bw Offshore : Partial repurchase of Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024
GL
04/19Bw Offshore : Sale of the FPSO BW Athena
GL
More news
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer