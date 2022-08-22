BW Offshore: Invitation to Q2 2022 Presentation 29 August

Invitation to Q2 2022 Presentation 29 August

BW Offshore will release its Half-Year 2022 results on Monday 29 August at 07:30 CEST.

A conference call followed by Q&A will be hosted by CEO Marco Beenen and CFO Ståle Andreassen the same day at 09:00 CEST.

Conference call information:

To dial in to the conference call where the quarterly results and Q&A will be hosted, please dial one of the following numbers:

Norway: +47 8150 3308

Singapore: +65 3163 4602

UK: +44 2039 362 999

US: +1 646 664 1960

France: +33 970 733 958 (PIN: 086550#)

You can also follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides, available on:

https://streams.eventcdn.net/bwo/2022q2/

Please note that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you will experience a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call. The web page works best in an updated browser - Chrome is recommended.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55

Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 10 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

