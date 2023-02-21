Advanced search
       BMG1190N1002

BW OFFSHORE LTD
Real-time Oslo Bors 
- NOK   -.--%
BW Offshore: Invitation to Q4 2022 Presentation 28 February

02/21/2023 | 01:31am EST
Invitation to Q4 2022 Presentation 28 February

BW Offshore will release its Annual Report 2022 and Q4 2022 results on Tuesday 28 February at 07:30 CET.

A conference call followed by Q&A will be hosted by CEO Marco Beenen and CFO Ståle Andreassen the same day at 09:00 CET.

Conference call information:

To dial in to the conference call where the fourth quarter results and Q&A will be hosted, please pre-register to the event call:

BW Offshore Limited - Q4 Call Registration

You can also follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides and a Q&A module, available on:  

BW Offshore Limited - Q4 Presentation Webcast

Please note that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you will experience a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call. The web page works best in an updated browser - Chrome is recommended.

For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55
Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 10 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


