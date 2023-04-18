Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. BW OFFSHORE LTD
  6. News
  7. Summary
       BMG1190N1002

BW OFFSHORE LTD
Real-time Oslo Bors  - 
- NOK   -.--%
10:53aBw Offshore : Partial repurchase of Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024
GL
04/15Correction : BW Offshore: Short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO
GL
03/31Bw Offshore : Short-term contract extension for Espoir Ivoirien
GL
SummaryNewsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BW Offshore: Partial repurchase of Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024

04/18/2023 | 10:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BW Offshore: Partial repurchase of Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024

BW Offshore Limited has today repurchased bonds with an aggregate principal amount of USD 10,000,000 in its USD 297,400,000 Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024 (ISIN: NO0010867948) for cancellation. Following the cancellation, the principal amount outstanding under the bond loan will be USD 226,800,000.

For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55
Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 9 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 

 


All news about BW OFFSHORE LTD
10:53aBw Offshore : Partial repurchase of Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024
GL
04/15Correction : BW Offshore: Short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO
GL
03/31Bw Offshore : Short-term contract extension for Espoir Ivoirien
GL
03/31Bw Offshore : Short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO
GL
03/30Bw Offshore : Notification of trade
GL
03/15Bw Offshore : Closing of the sale of BW Opportunity
GL
03/10Bw Offshore : Dividend Shares
GL
03/10Bw Offshore : Agreement for the sale of BW Opportunity
GL
03/09Bw Offshore : USD 297,400,000 Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024
GL
03/08Bw Offshore : Long-Term Incentive Programme new awards
GL
More news
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer