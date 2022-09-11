Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. BW OFFSHORE LTD
  6. News
  7. Summary
       BMG1190N1002

BW OFFSHORE LTD
Real-time Oslo Bors  - 
- NOK   -.--%
12:00pBW OFFSHORE : Short-term contract extension for Petróleo Nautipa
GL
09/08BW OFFSHORE : Dividend Shares
GL
09/07BW OFFSHORE : USD 297,400,000 Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024
GL
SummaryNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BW Offshore: Short-term contract extension for Petróleo Nautipa

09/11/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Short-term contract extension for Petróleo Nautipa

BW Offshore has entered into a short-term extension for Petróleo Nautipa, extending production from 20 September to 4 October 2022 ahead of demobilisation.

For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55
Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 10 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


All news about BW OFFSHORE LTD
12:00pBW OFFSHORE : Short-term contract extension for Petróleo Nautipa
GL
09/08BW OFFSHORE : Dividend Shares
GL
09/07BW OFFSHORE : USD 297,400,000 Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024
GL
09/02BW OFFSHORE : Mandatory notification of trade
GL
08/31BW OFFSHORE : Ex dividend
GL
08/29BW OFFSHORE : Dividend information
GL
08/29BW OFFSHORE : Second Quarter and First Half Result 2022
GL
08/22BW OFFSHORE : Invitation to Q2 2022 Presentation 29 August
GL
07/24BW OFFSHORE : Transfer of ownership and operation of the FPSO YÙUM K'AK'NÁAB to Pemex
GL
06/28BW OFFSHORE : Partial repurchase of Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024
GL
More news