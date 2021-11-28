Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
4.52 AUD   -0.44%
05:10pBWX : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BWX
PU
11/05Energy Stocks Rally Friday With Rebounding Oil Prices
MT
11/05BWX Technologies Names Robb LeMasters as CFO
MT
BWX : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BWX

11/28/2021 | 05:10pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

BWX LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday November 29, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

BWXAA

PERFORMANCE SHARE RIGHTS

627,003

29/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

BWX LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

13163488631

1.3

ASX issuer code

BWX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

29/11/2021

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

BWXAA : PERFORMANCE SHARE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

29/11/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

152,963

David Fenlon

David Fenlon

71,797

Rory Gration

Rory Gration

43,977

Efee Peell

Efee Peell

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://bwxltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/FINAL-Appendix-4E.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

627,003

For personal use only

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BWX Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
