BWX : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BWX
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
BWX LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday November 29, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Issue date
BWXAA
PERFORMANCE SHARE RIGHTS
627,003
29/11/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
BWX LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
ASX +security code and description
BWXAA : PERFORMANCE SHARE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
29/11/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
David Fenlon
|
|
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://bwxltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/FINAL-Appendix-4E.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
