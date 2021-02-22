BWX Technologies : 4Q20 Investor Briefing

Investor Briefing

4Q20 results reported February 22, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

BWX Technologies, Inc. ("BWXT") cautions that statements in this presentation that are forward-looking and provide other than historical information involve risks and uncertainties that may impact actual results and any future performance suggested in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our 2021 strategic priorities, including U.S. Navy procurement, medical radioisotope industrialization and organic growth opportunities; bookings and backlog, to the extent they may be viewed as an indicator of future revenues; the expected U.S. Navy long-term procurement schedules and forecasts; estimated pension costs; expected future capital expenditure levels; the expected Canadian nuclear power forecast for services, refurbishment timelines and opportunities; disruptions to our supply chain and/or production, changes in government regulations and other factors, including any such impacts of, or actions in response to the COVID-19 health crisis; our outlook, priorities, growth opportunities in our businesses and guidance for 2021 and beyond. These forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, the availability of federal appropriations to government programs in which we participate; our ability to win new project awards; capital spending of power generating utilities; the extent to which the COVID-19 health crisis impacts our businesses; the impact of COVID-19 on our employees, contractors, suppliers, customers and other partners and their business activities; the extent to which the length and severity of the COVID-19 health crisis exceeds our current expectations; the potential recurrence or subsequent waves or strains of COVID-19 or similar diseases; adverse changes in the industries in which we operate; termination, delays and other difficulties executing on contracts in backlog and adverse changes in the demand for or competitiveness of nuclear products and services. If one or more of these or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. For a more complete discussion of these and other risks, please see BWXT's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation, and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

BWXT company overview

$2.1 billion

in 2020 revenuesOnly manufacturer of large reactor components in North America

2020 Segment Operating Income

6,700(1)

highly skilled employeesReliable markets with potential for robust growth

12

major manufacturing facilities totaling ~4 million square feetProcess-oriented R&D team developing disruptive products

60+ years producing naval nuclear propulsion systems

1) As of December 31, 2020

Disciplined growth strategy with financial strength and premium competitive position

Financial overview and key investment themes

($million, except per share amounts)

o Attractive growth opportunities with long- cycle businesses and positive outlook

o Track record of revenue growth and financial efficiency

o Capital allocation aligned to long-term growth strategy

o Efficient balance sheet use at ~2x debt/EBITDA(1) with additional capacity 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

o Continuous improvement culture

Backlog

Capex

2,650 57

3,983 53

3,971 97

3,479 109

5,288 182

4,406255

1) See Appendix for reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted, non-GAAP items and slide 21 for leverage ratio calculation

2) Historical operating income and operating margin amounts presented throughout have been adjusted to reflect the reclassification between operating income and other income

(expense) associated with the adoption of the new pension presentation accounting requirements. For further information see Note 1 to our March 31, 2018 Form 10-Q.