    BWXT   US05605H1005

BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(BWXT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-08 pm EDT
55.94 USD   -0.44%
04:55pBWX TECHNOLOGIES : BWXT 2Q22 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:35pBWX TECHNOLOGIES : BWXT 2Q22 Investor Brief - Reconciliations
PU
04:30pBWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
BWX Technologies : BWXT 2Q22 Earnings Presentation

08/08/2022 | 04:55pm EDT
BWX Technologies, Inc. ("BWXT") cautions that statements in this presentation that are forward-looking and provide other than historical information involve risks and uncertainties that may impact actual results and any future performance suggested in the

forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our plans and expectations for each of our reportable segments, and planned changes to such segments in 2022, including the expectations, timing and revenue of our strategic initiatives, including U.S. Navy procurement, microreactors, advanced nuclear

to solve some of the world's most important

fuels, medical radioisotope industrialization and organic growth opportunities; bookings and backlog, to the extent they may be

viewed as an indicator of future revenues; the expected U.S. Navy long-term procurement schedules and forecasts; estimated pension costs; expected future capital expenditure levels; the expected Canadian nuclear power forecast for services, refurbishment timelines and opportunities; disruptions to our supply chain and/or operations, changes in government regulations and other factors, including any such impacts of, or actions in response to the COVID-19 health crisis; our outlook, priorities,

nuclear solutions for global security, clean

growth opportunities in our businesses; and guidance for 2022 and beyond. These forward-looking statements are based on

current management expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, the availability of federal appropriations to government programs in which we participate; our ability to win new project awards; the receipt and/or timing of government approvals; capital priorities of power generating utilities and other customers; the extent to which the COVID-

19 health crisis impacts our businesses; the impact of COVID-19 on our employees, contractors, suppliers, customers and other

Commitment to innovation, operational

partners and their business activities; the extent to which the length and severity of the COVID-19 health crisis exceeds our current expectations; the potentialexcellence,recurrence orasubsequentstrong safetywaves orrecord,strains of COVIDand -a19focusor similar diseases; the actions to contain the impact of such diseases and potential employee unrest; adverse changes in the industries in which we operate;

on ensuring the highest ESG standards

termination, delays and other difficulties executing on contracts in backlog and adverse changes in the demand for or competitiveness of nuclear products and services. If one or more of these or other risks materialize, actual results may vary

materially from those expressed. For a more complete discussion of these and other risks, please see BWXT's filings with the

Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation, and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

2

o Robust 2Q financial performance

Revenue up 10%, adjusted EBITDA(1) up 26%, OCF up 29%and non-GAAP(1) EPS up 32%

Strong performance with favorable timing, despite FAS/CAS pension headwind and operational

o Robust 2Q financial performance

challenges resulting in fewer favorable contract adjustments

o Continued progress on strategic initiatives and new business

o Continued progress on strategic initiatives and new business

problems

Completed Tc-99m generator reference batches, assembling final data for FDA submission

Our Mission: We provide safe and effective

Won $300M contract and commencing work to build first advanced microreactor in the U.S. for DoD

Strategic Capabilities

Preparing proposalenergy,for Phaseenvironmental2 DARPA nuclear remediation,microreactor; anticipatenuclearaward around year-end

  1. Increases 2022 guidancemedi ine,forandrevenue,spaceadjustedexplorationEBITDA(1) and capital expenditures,
    narrows 2022 guidanceCommitmentfor non-GAAPtoinnovation,(1) EPS operational

Revenue up 6.5% to 8.0% vs. 2021

excellence, a strong safety record, and a focus

Adjusted EBITDA(1) up 5.0% to 6.5% vs. 2021

(1)

on ensuring the highest ESG standards

Non-GAAP

EPS: $3.08 to $3.23

  • Cash from operations: $260 million to $290 million
  • Capital expenditures: $195 million to $210 million

(1) Non-GAAP figures exclude any mark-to-market adjustment for pension and postretirement benefits recognized and other one-time items. A reconciliation of

3

GAAP to adjusted, non-GAAP items can be found on the investor relations website at www.bwxt.com/investors.

($million, except per share amounts)

Revenue

Operating income &

adj. EBITDA(1) / margin

o 2Q22 revenue up 10% from higher Government

554

10%

505

2Q21

2Q22

EPS

GAAP

0.82

Non-

0.82

GAAP(1)

0.62

32%

2Q21

2Q22

Op.

74

95

Operations and Commercial Operations segment revenue

income

($million, except per share amounts)

115

o 2Q22 adj. EBITDA(1) up 26% from higher volume and

Adj.

to solve some

the world's most important

(1)

91

26%

EBITDA

better operating and adj. EBITDA(1) margins in both

20.7%

Government Operations and Commercial Operations

18.0%

despite lower recoverable CAS pension income and fewer

Our Mission:

provide safe and effective

favorable contract adjustments

2Q21 2Q22

o 2Q22 non-GAAP(1) EPS up 32% from higher operating

energy, environmental remediation, nuclear

income (despite lower recoverable CAS pension income),

OCF / FCF(1)explorationlower corporate unallocated expenses, lower share count, lower interest expense and lower taxes, partially offset by

FCFCommitment(1) (8)to35 innovation, operational

lower 'other income'

excellence, a strong safety record, and a focus

OCF

60

77

OCF

o 2Q22 OCF up $18M primarily due to higher income and

on

ensuring the highest ESG standards(1)

2Q22 FCF up $43M due to higher OCF and fewer

Cap-ex

(43)

Cap-ex

(68)

capital expenditures

Capital expenditures down Y/Y driven by timing and the

2Q21

2Q22

wind-down of two major capital campaigns

(1) Non-GAAP figures exclude any mark-to-market adjustment for pension and postretirement benefits recognized and other one-time items. A reconciliation and

4

definition of GAAP to adjusted, non-GAAP items can be found on the investor relations website at www.bwxt.com/investors.

($ per diluted share)

0.62

0.82

0.62 0.82 ~(0.03) 0.03 (0.01) 0.21

(0.01)

to solve some of the world's most important

0.21

Pension income reported

problems

in 'other income'

FX losses

Our Mission: We provide safe and effective

nuclear solutions for globalInterestsecurity,expense clean

Gov. Ops.

revenueenergy,& margins environmental remediation,Tax ratenuclear

Commmedicine,. Ops.and space exploration

revenue & margins

Gov. CommitmentOps. higherto innovation, operational

depreciation

Favorableexcellence,contracta strong safety record, and a focus

adjustments

on ensuring the highest ESG standards

2Q21

Operations

Net FAS/CAS

Non-operating

Shares

2Q22

(Operating Income)

(1) Non-GAAP figures exclude any mark-to-market adjustment for pension and postretirement benefits recognized and other one-time items. A reconciliation of

5

GAAP to adjusted, non-GAAP items can be found on the investor relations website at www.bwxt.com/investors.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BWX Technologies Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 20:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
