BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(BWXT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BWX Technologies : BWXT 4Q20 Earnings Presentation

02/22/2021 | 04:44pm EST
2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

Presentation

Reported February 22, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

BWX Technologies, Inc. ("BWXT") cautions that statements in this presentation that are forward-looking and provide other than historical information involve risks and uncertainties that may impact actual results and any future performance suggested in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our 2021 strategic priorities, including U.S. Navy procurement, medical radioisotope industrialization and organic growth opportunities; bookings and backlog, to the extent they may be viewed as an indicator of future revenues; the expected U.S. Navy long-term procurement schedules and forecasts; estimated pension costs; expected future capital expenditure levels; the expected Canadian nuclear power forecast for services, refurbishment timelines and opportunities; disruptions to our supply chain and/or production, changes in government regulations and other factors, including any such impacts of, or actions in response to the COVID-19 health crisis; our outlook, priorities, growth opportunities in our businesses and guidance for 2021 and beyond. These forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, the availability of federal appropriations to government programs in which we participate; our ability to win new project awards; capital spending of power generating utilities; the extent to which the COVID-19 health crisis impacts our businesses; the impact of COVID-19 on our employees, contractors, suppliers, customers and other partners and their business activities; the extent to which the length and severity of the COVID-19 health crisis exceeds our current expectations; the potential recurrence or subsequent waves or strains of COVID-19 or similar diseases; adverse changes in the industries in which we operate; termination, delays and other difficulties executing on contracts in backlog and adverse changes in the demand for or competitiveness of nuclear products and services. If one or more of these or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. For a more complete discussion of these and other risks, please see BWXT's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation, and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Strategic execution driving results

2020 accomplishments

  • o Delivered record non-GAAP EPS of $3.03 on record revenue of >$2.1B

    2021+ outlook

    • o 2021 guidance: modest growth and aligned with multi-year trajectory

  • o 2020 results achieved long-term guidance established in 2017, in year 1 of the 3-year performance window

    • o Positive signals from Navy 30-year shipbuilding plan… BWXT continues outstanding execution in core business

  • o Returned $95M to shareholders despite significant investments to enable future organic growth

    • o 2021 expected to provide incremental validation on progress toward medical radioisotope Mo-99/Tc-99m product commercialization

  • o Successfully managing COVID impacts across the business

  • o Continued intense capitalization campaign without disruption to high operational cadence

  • o Made significant progress on medical raioisotope Mo-99/Tc-99m commercialization

  • o New wins in microreactors and TRISO fuel demonstrating early success in new markets

  • o Robust multi-year DOE opportunity pipeline… continuing to rebuild the BWXT DOE site management and environmental remediation portfolio

  • o Microreactor programs progressing… BWXT developing a strong presence for the future growing market

2017 to 2020 non-GAAP EPS(1) bridge

($ per diluted share)

2.05

0.07

2017

Operating segments

Other operating costs

0.14

Share count

0.09

Pension / Other

0.11

0.32

Interest

1) Non-GAAP figures exclude any mark-to-market adjustment for pension and postretirement benefits recognized and other one-time items. A reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted, non-GAAP items can be found in the appendix of this presentation or on the investor relations website atwww.bwxt.com/investors.

3.03

Taxes

2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BWX Technologies Inc. published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 21:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
