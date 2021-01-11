Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BWX Technologies, Inc.    BWXT

BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(BWXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BWX Technologies : BWXT Names Rob Smith President of Government Operations

01/11/2021 | 07:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today Dr. Robert (Rob) F. Smith has been named to the newly created position of president of government operations, reporting to Rex Geveden, BWXT’s president and chief executive officer.

In this position, Smith will be responsible for all of BWXT’s U.S.-based nuclear business lines that report through the nuclear operations and nuclear services segments, including the company’s work for the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, the U.S. Department of Energy, the National Nuclear Security Administration, NASA and other government customers.

“We are extremely pleased to have Rob join our executive management team,” said Geveden. “His impressive technical and management credentials and sustained record of success in the aerospace and defense markets demonstrate his value to BWXT as we pursue new avenues of growth and exceptional operational performance.”

Smith was most recently vice president and general manager for Lockheed Martin’s Radar and Sensors Systems Market Segment, where he had full responsibility for a multi-billion-dollar business with revenue from a broad portfolio of programs and products across 45 countries. Prior to joining Lockheed Martin in 2008, he was vice president of Nantero’s Government Business Unit before it was acquired by Lockheed Martin. He also worked for the National Security Agency in multiple operations, engineering and leadership positions.

He holds a doctorate in chemical engineering from Auburn University and a Master of Business Administration from Johns Hopkins University. He has been published multiple times and has been awarded numerous patents.

Smith will begin working at BWXT’s Lynchburg, Va. headquarters in January 2021.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., BWXT provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter at @BWXTech and learn more at www.bwxt.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
07:33aBWX TECHNOLOGIES : BWXT Names Rob Smith President of Government Operations
BU
01/07BWX TECHNOLOGIES : Baird Downgrades BWX Technologies to Neutral From Outperform;..
MT
2020BWX TECHNOLOGIES : BWXT to Participate in Melius Research Virtual Industrial Tec..
PU
2020BWX TECHNOLOGIES : to Lead US Energy Department's $106.6 Million Microreactor De..
MT
2020BWX TECHNOLOGIES : BWXT to Lead $106.6 Million Microreactor Design Project
BU
2020BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2020BWX TECHNOLOGIES : BWXT Names Former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John M. Rich..
BU
2020BWX TECHNOLOGIES : | People Strong, Innovation Driven
AQ
2020BWX TECHNOLOGIES : BWXT to Participate in Truist 2020 Industrials and Services S..
PU
2020BWX TECHNOLOGIES : BWXT to Participate in Melius Research Virtual Industrial Tec..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 059 M - -
Net income 2020 280 M - -
Net Debt 2020 746 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
Yield 2020 1,28%
Capitalization 5 645 M 5 645 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,10x
EV / Sales 2021 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 6 450
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
BWX Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 69,17 $
Last Close Price 59,23 $
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rex D. Geveden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Fees Non-Executive Chairman
David S. Black Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Jonathan W. Cirtain Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Jan A. Bertsch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.74%5 645
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.31%105 375
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.32%94 035
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-5.38%48 069
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION1.31%43 168
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.40%37 967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ