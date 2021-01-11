BWX Technologies : BWXT Names Rob Smith President of Government Operations

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today Dr. Robert (Rob) F. Smith has been named to the newly created position of president of government operations, reporting to Rex Geveden, BWXT’s president and chief executive officer.

In this position, Smith will be responsible for all of BWXT’s U.S.-based nuclear business lines that report through the nuclear operations and nuclear services segments, including the company’s work for the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, the U.S. Department of Energy, the National Nuclear Security Administration, NASA and other government customers.

“We are extremely pleased to have Rob join our executive management team,” said Geveden. “His impressive technical and management credentials and sustained record of success in the aerospace and defense markets demonstrate his value to BWXT as we pursue new avenues of growth and exceptional operational performance.”

Smith was most recently vice president and general manager for Lockheed Martin’s Radar and Sensors Systems Market Segment, where he had full responsibility for a multi-billion-dollar business with revenue from a broad portfolio of programs and products across 45 countries. Prior to joining Lockheed Martin in 2008, he was vice president of Nantero’s Government Business Unit before it was acquired by Lockheed Martin. He also worked for the National Security Agency in multiple operations, engineering and leadership positions.

He holds a doctorate in chemical engineering from Auburn University and a Master of Business Administration from Johns Hopkins University. He has been published multiple times and has been awarded numerous patents.

Smith will begin working at BWXT’s Lynchburg, Va. headquarters in January 2021.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., BWXT provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter at @BWXTech and learn more at www.bwxt.com.

