BWX Technologies : BWXT to Present at Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Conference

11/10/2020 | 01:39pm EST

(LYNCHBURG, Va. - Nov. 10, 2020) - BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Rex Geveden will be presenting at Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Chief Financial Officer David Black and Investor Relations Director Mark Kratz will also be attending the virtual conference.

BWXT is a leading supplier of nuclear components, fuel and services to government and commercial customers and is the sole manufacturer of U.S. naval nuclear reactors for submarines and aircraft carriers.

The company's presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of its website here. The presentation will not be made available as a webcast.

About BWXT
At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., BWXT provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter at @BWXTech and learn more at www.bwxt.com.

Investor Contact

Mark Kratz
Director, Investor Relations
980.365.4300
investors@bwxt.com

Disclaimer

BWX Technologies Inc. published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 18:38:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 059 M - -
Net income 2020 280 M - -
Net Debt 2020 746 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
Yield 2020 1,40%
Capitalization 5 182 M 5 182 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,88x
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 6 450
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
BWX Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 69,17 $
Last Close Price 54,37 $
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rex D. Geveden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Fees Non-Executive Chairman
David S. Black Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Jonathan W. Cirtain Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Jan A. Bertsch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.42%5 182
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.53%101 827
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-26.42%98 029
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-12.39%50 228
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-16.57%42 125
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.07%39 049
