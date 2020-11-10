BWX Technologies : BWXT to Present at Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Conference

(LYNCHBURG, Va. - Nov. 10, 2020) - BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Rex Geveden will be presenting at Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Chief Financial Officer David Black and Investor Relations Director Mark Kratz will also be attending the virtual conference.

BWXT is a leading supplier of nuclear components, fuel and services to government and commercial customers and is the sole manufacturer of U.S. naval nuclear reactors for submarines and aircraft carriers.

The company's presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of its website here. The presentation will not be made available as a webcast.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., BWXT provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter at @BWXTech and learn more at www.bwxt.com.

Investor Contact

Mark Kratz

Director, Investor Relations

980.365.4300

investors@bwxt.com