BWX Technologies won the second phase of a contract with the Wyoming Energy Authority to assess deploying small-scale nuclear reactors in the state.

Phase two of the contract includes completing conceptual design of a lead microreactor unit, BWX said Monday, developing a regulatory-engagement plan and microreactor-fleet model, and demonstrating the Wyoming supply chain's ability to manufacture nuclear components.

The company said the program is valued at approximately $20 million. Phase two is expected to be complete by the third quarter of 2025.

BWX is using the U.S. Energy Department's Energy Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program achievements through a collaboration with Idaho National Laboratory and other BWX research and development investments.

"The landscape of economic opportunity related to non-traditional application of nuclear energy is evolving quickly, with significant opportunities firming in regional, national and global markets," said Steven Aumeier, senior adviser for strategic programs at Idaho National Laboratory.

