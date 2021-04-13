Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BWX Technologies, Inc.    BWXT

BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(BWXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BWX Technologies : Announces the Closing of its Senior Notes Offering

04/13/2021 | 11:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) (“BWXT”) announced today the closing of its previously announced offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 4.125% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) in a private transaction exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”). The Notes are guaranteed by each of BWXT’s present and future direct and indirect wholly owned domestic subsidiaries that is a guarantor under BWXT’s credit facility.

BWXT intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with cash on hand or borrowings under its credit facility, to redeem, on or after July 15, 2021, all of its outstanding 5.375% senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) at the then-applicable redemption price. Pending the application of the net proceeds to redeem all outstanding 2026 Notes, BWXT intends to repay in full all indebtedness outstanding under its credit facility, with the remaining net proceeds to be held in cash or invested in short-term interest-bearing accounts, securities or similar investments.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements
BWXT cautions that this press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the redemption of the 2026 Notes, the repayment of indebtedness under its credit facility and the other expected use of proceeds. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, material adverse changes in economic or industry conditions generally and the market demand for the Notes. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a more complete discussion of other risk factors affecting BWXT, see BWXT’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including BWXT’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

About BWXT
At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., BWXT provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
11:31aBWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
11:20aBWX TECHNOLOGIES  : Announces the Closing of its Senior Notes Offering
BU
04/08BWX TECHNOLOGIES  : Maxim Adjusts BWX Technologies' Price Target to $80 From $75..
MT
04/06BWX Technologies Wins $690 Million Contract Extension from US Department of E..
MT
04/06Fluor-Led Partnership Wins Portsmouth Decommissioning Contract Extension by U..
MT
04/06BWX TECHNOLOGIES  : BWXT Awarded $690 Million Extension for Environmental Manage..
BU
04/06BWX TECHNOLOGIES  : | People Strong, Innovation Driven
AQ
04/01BWX TECHNOLOGIES  : Unit Wins $9.4 Million Contract to Provide Additional Nuclea..
MT
04/01BWX TECHNOLOGIES  : BWXT Awarded Additional Nuclear Thermal Propulsion Work for ..
BU
03/29BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 178 M - -
Net income 2021 301 M - -
Net Debt 2021 786 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 1,21%
Capitalization 6 465 M 6 465 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,33x
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 6 700
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
BWX Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 73,13 $
Last Close Price 67,95 $
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rex D. Geveden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David S. Black Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John A. Fees Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan W. Cirtain Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Thomas E. McCabe Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.72%6 405
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION7.96%118 221
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION8.87%107 647
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION11.06%54 719
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION23.04%52 297
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.05%42 782
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ