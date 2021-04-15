Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BWX Technologies, Inc.    BWXT

BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(BWXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BWX Technologies : to Webcast Discussion of its First Quarter 2021 Results on Tuesday, May 4

04/15/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) (NYSE: BWXT) will webcast a discussion of its first quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The company will issue a press release detailing the results after market close on Monday, May 3.

Listen-only participants are encouraged to participate and view the supporting presentation via the Internet at www.bwxt.com/investors. The dial-in numbers for participants are (U.S.) 844-850-0542 and (International) 412-317-6014. All participants should ask to be joined into the BWX Technologies (BWXT) call. A replay of the call will remain available on the BWXT website for a limited time.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., BWXT provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter at @BWXTech and learn more at www.bwxt.com


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
04:07pBWX TECHNOLOGIES  : to Webcast Discussion of its First Quarter 2021 Results on T..
BU
04/13BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
04/13BWX TECHNOLOGIES  : Announces the Closing of its Senior Notes Offering
BU
04/08BWX TECHNOLOGIES  : Maxim Adjusts BWX Technologies' Price Target to $80 From $75..
MT
04/06BWX Technologies Wins $690 Million Contract Extension from US Department of E..
MT
04/06Fluor-Led Partnership Wins Portsmouth Decommissioning Contract Extension by U..
MT
04/06BWX TECHNOLOGIES  : BWXT Awarded $690 Million Extension for Environmental Manage..
BU
04/06BWX TECHNOLOGIES  : | People Strong, Innovation Driven
AQ
04/01BWX TECHNOLOGIES  : Unit Wins $9.4 Million Contract to Provide Additional Nuclea..
MT
04/01BWX TECHNOLOGIES  : BWXT Awarded Additional Nuclear Thermal Propulsion Work for ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 178 M - -
Net income 2021 301 M - -
Net Debt 2021 786 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 6 398 M 6 398 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,30x
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 6 700
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
BWX Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 73,13 $
Last Close Price 67,25 $
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rex D. Geveden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David S. Black Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John A. Fees Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan W. Cirtain Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Thomas E. McCabe Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.56%6 398
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.12%117 723
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION10.09%108 327
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION12.92%55 020
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION23.28%52 434
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.31%42 961
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ