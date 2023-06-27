BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) (NYSE: BWXT) will issue a press release detailing second quarter 2023 results on Thursday, August 3, 2023, after market close and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Listen-only participants are encouraged to participate and view the supporting presentation via the Internet at www.bwxt.com/investors. The dial-in numbers for participants are (U.S.) 1-888-550-5326 and (International) 1-646-960-0829; conference ID: 5948806. A replay of the call will remain available on the BWXT website for a limited time.

About BWXT

