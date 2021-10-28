Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BWX Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWXT   US05605H1005

BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(BWXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BWXT Awarded $21 Billion Environmental Management Contract for DOE's Savannah River Site

10/28/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) today announced a contract with an estimated ceiling of approximately $21 billion over a 10-year ordering period from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for environmental management operations at the Savannah River Site (SRS) in South Carolina.

The DOE announced the award of the Savannah River Site Integrated Mission Completion Contract to Savannah River Mission Completion, LLC (SRMC), which is a joint venture led by a BWXT subsidiary and includes subsidiaries of Amentum and Fluor. The team includes two pre-selected small businesses, DBD and Wesworks (a woman-owned business), who provide specialized modeling and project controls expertise, respectively.

“This is a strategically important win for BWXT and demonstrates our ability to address some of the most complex environmental challenges in the nation,” said Ken Camplin, president of BWXT’s Nuclear Services Group. “We intend to work with our SRMC teammates, our DOE customer, the regulatory authorities and the community in making a significant impact on waste management at SRS for many years to come.”

The scope of work for the contract includes liquid waste stabilization/disposition and potentially nuclear materials management and stabilization, among other requirements. SRS is a 310-square-mile site that encompasses parts of Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties in South Carolina and is bordered on the west by the Savannah River and Georgia.

More information is available from the DOE’s Office of Environmental Management here.

Forward Looking Statements

BWXT cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the performance, timing, impact and value, to the extent contract value can be viewed as an indicator of future financial performance, of the contract award. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, modification or termination of the contract and delays. If one or more of these or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see BWXT’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter at @BWXT and learn more at www.bwxt.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
01:02pBWXT Awarded $21 Billion Environmental Management Contract for DOE's Savannah River Sit..
BU
10/20BWX TECHNOLOGIES : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K
PU
10/20BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/20Bwx Technologies, Inc. Announces Retirement of John A. Fees, Chairman of the Board of D..
CI
10/19BWX TECHNOLOGIES : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on Monday, November 1
BU
09/16BWXT Medical to Collaborate With Bayer on Actinium-225 Radioisotope Development
MT
09/16BWX TECHNOLOGIES : BWXT Medical and Bayer AG Enter into Agreement for the Development and ..
BU
08/20BWX TECHNOLOGIES : | People Strong, Innovation Driven
AQ
08/19BWX TECHNOLOGIES : Secures $31 Million Contract to Supply Heat Exchangers
MT
08/19BWX TECHNOLOGIES : BWXT Awarded CA$40 Million Contract to Supply Heat Exchangers for Bruce..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 163 M - -
Net income 2021 295 M - -
Net Debt 2021 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 1,50%
Capitalization 5 318 M 5 318 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,87x
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 6 700
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
BWX Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 55,88 $
Average target price 72,14 $
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rex D. Geveden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David S. Black Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John A. Fees Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan W. Cirtain Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Thomas E. McCabe Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.30%5 318
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.68%133 667
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.77%91 269
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION30.14%62 146
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION38.28%57 426
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.88%45 914