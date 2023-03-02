Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BWX Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWXT   US05605H1005

BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(BWXT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-02 pm EST
62.45 USD   +0.19%
02/24BWX Technologies' Q4 Non-GAAP Earnings Slip, Revenue Rises; 2023 Outlook Issued; Quarterly Dividend Lifted
MT
02/24Credit Suisse Adjusts BWX Technologies Price Target to $67 From $65, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
02/24BWX Technologies Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BWXT Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

03/02/2023 | 04:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) has released its 2023 Sustainability Report, demonstrating the company’s deep involvement in environmental restoration, clean energy, global security, community investment and many other initiatives critical to environmental, social and governance (ESG) excellence.

“This report is a cross-section of our sustainability, safety, inclusion and operational accomplishments,” said Rex Geveden, BWXT’s president and chief executive officer. “Our uncompromising commitment to ethics, accountability and to each other is the foundation of our culture and underpins our commitment to business excellence.”

This year’s report may be viewed and downloaded here.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, environmental restoration, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 7,000 employees, BWXT has 14 major operating sites in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter at @BWXT and learn more at www.bwxt.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
02/24BWX Technologies' Q4 Non-GAAP Earnings Slip, Revenue Rises; 2023 Outlook Issued; Quarte..
MT
02/24Credit Suisse Adjusts BWX Technologies Price Target to $67 From $65, Maintains Outperfo..
MT
02/24BWX Technologies Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results
AQ
02/23Bwx : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/23BWX Technologies Seeks Tuck-In Acquisitions
CI
02/23Transcript : BWX Technologies, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
02/23Earnings Flash (BWXT) BWX TECHNOLOGIES Posts Q4 EPS $0.93, vs. Street Est of $0.93
MT
02/23Earnings Flash (BWXT) BWX TECHNOLOGIES Posts Q4 Revenue $624.2M, vs. Street Est of $641..
MT
02/23(BWXT) BWX TECHNOLOGIES Sees Fiscal Year 2023 EPS Range $2.80 - $3.00
MT
02/23BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 393 M - -
Net income 2023 265 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 160 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,5x
Yield 2023 1,45%
Capitalization 5 690 M 5 690 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,86x
EV / Sales 2024 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
BWX Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 62,33 $
Average target price 67,86 $
Spread / Average Target 8,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rex D. Geveden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robb A. LeMasters Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jan A. Bertsch Chairman
Ronald O. Whitford Vice President & Deputy General Counsel
Robert L. Duffy Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.22%5 690
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.80%143 124
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.50%121 095
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-14.94%70 795
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-8.14%62 374
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.43%39 934